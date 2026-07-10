Murder investigation launched into Ann Widdecombe's death

Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of devout Christian and former Conservative Cabinet minister, Ann Widdecombe.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that a white British male, 26, is in custody after the 78 year old was found dead in her home in Haytor, Devon, on Thursday with signs of serious injuries.

Ann Widdecombe addressing an audience of Christians in south London (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

Police said her death was not being treated as terror-related and that there was no information to suggest a politically motivated incident.

The announcement of the murder investigation has stunned Westminster and the wider public, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer calling it "shocking news". He said his thoughts were with her family and friends "at this awful time".

"Ann was a distinguished over many, many years with many achievements and it is a huge, huge loss," he said, adding that now was the time to "rise above any political differences".

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who served alongside Widdecombe in the European Parliament before she became his party's Immigration and Justice spokesperson, said he was “deeply, deeply upset” by her death and that the political space had become "even more dangerous".

“Our nation is a much, much poorer place without her. Reform UK is certainly a much worse place without her," he said, according to The Telegraph.

"I was expecting to see her in Clacton over the course of the next few days. Sadly, that is not going to happen.

“Rest in peace, Ann. A remarkable, principled woman, and a truly dreadful way to die, and a terrible reflection on modern Britain.

“And I do fear that for anybody in public life, or especially the political space, things have become even more dangerous.”

Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the circumstances of Widdecombe's death were "extremely distressing" and that her thoughts were with the politician's family and loved ones.

"Ann's dedication to public service was decades long, and she was a true servant of her constituents," she said.

"I have spoken to the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall police today. The Home Office stands ready to provide whatever support they need with their ongoing investigation. I urge everyone to avoid speculation and allow the police investigation to progress."

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Widdecombe on social media as "a heroic Brexiteer and a great speaker who could move Tory audiences to such ecstasy that she was a very hard act to follow".

He expressed "anger and bewilderment" at the news she may have been murdered.

"We need the facts as fast as we can," he said.