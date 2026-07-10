Ann Widdecombe, devout Christian and right-wing stalwart, dies aged 78

Ann Widdecombe addressing an audience of Christians in south London. (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

Ann Widdecombe, former Conservative Cabinet minister and an unapologetic Christian voice in public life, has died at the age of 78.

"It is with great sadness that today we announce the death of the Rt Hon Ann Widdecombe, DSG," her management said.

"We send our deepest condolences to Ann's family and friends. We ask that the family's wish not to be contacted at this sad time is respected."

No cause of death was given in the statement.

Widdecombe served as a Conservative Member of Parliament for Maidstone, later Maidstone and the Weald, from 1987 to 2010. Under former Prime Minister John Major, she held various ministerial posts including the employment and prisons portfolios. She later served in the Shadow Cabinet as Shadow Health Secretary and Shadow Home Secretary under William Hague.

Faith was central to Widdecombe's identity throughout her public life. Raised in the Church of England, she went through a period of agnosticism before returning to Anglicanism in her 30s. In 1993, she made national headlines by converting to Roman Catholicism following the Church of England's decision to ordain women as priests. She remained a practising Catholic for the rest of her life and was a member of the Conservative Christian Fellowship.

The statement from her management continued, "Her life and career were driven by her strong Christian values and commitment to public service."

For Widdecombe, who never married, faith informed many of her political positions, including her opposition to same-sex marriage, abortion and assisted suicide. More recently she decried the "prevailing lunacy" over transgender issues.

She was a fierce defender of free speech, arguing that no one had the right to not be offended. In 2019, she spoke powerfully against "no platforming" at an Oxford Union debate, winning the house to her side by a considerable margin.

After leaving the House of Commons in 2010, Widdecombe became a familiar face on TV, reaching the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing and charming the nation in the process. She later finished runner-up on Celebrity Big Brother.

She remained a politician at heart, though, returning to the fray to serve as a Brexit Party MEP for South West England from 2019 to 2020 before joining the Reform Party in 2023 to serve as its Immigration and Justice spokesperson.

The statement from her management continued, "She loved the cut and thrust of political debate and, 16 years after leaving Parliament, was still actively campaigning for Reform UK and offering forthright views on the hot topics of the day across numerous radio and television programmes.

"Ann was a valued patron of many causes, particularly her animal charities.

"As Ann once said on The Graham Norton Show, 'we get one go this side of eternity, one go. Life is not a dress rehearsal, you take opportunities that you like and you go for it, that's my philosophy'.

"A consummate professional and a delight to work with, indefatigable to the last, we know this news will come as a great shock to the many colleagues and friends she made along the way and our sympathies go to them and her family."

Right to Life UK called Widdecombe a "heroine of the pro-life cause".

"Right To Life UK is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Ann Widdecombe, a courageous heroine of the pro-life cause, and patron and close friend of Right To Life UK. Her principled example has inspired many."

Chris Whitehouse, Right to Life trustee said:“For 40 years, Ann was to me a personal and family friend, a political mentor and a remarkable heroine of the pro-life cause. To have known her was a pleasure and a privilege, if sometimes a challenge.

“She was unflinching in her politics, constant in her friendships and steadfast in her defence of the principle of the right to life, both for the unborn and for those approaching the end of their lives.”