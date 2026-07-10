Church of England vicar dismissed after preaching on gender identity wins settlement

Staff writer
Bernard Randall
Bernard Randall (Photo: Christian Legal Centre)

Rev Dr Bernard Randall, a former school chaplain who lost his job after telling students in a sermon they did not have to accept LGBT ideology, has won a legal settlement after a seven-year battle.

The path has also been cleared for his return to ministry in the Church of England after safeguarding concerns that led to him losing permission to officiate for the last seven years were overturned. 

The long-running saga began in 2019 when Dr Randall preached a sermon in the chapel of Trent College - a Church of England-affiliated independent school in Nottingham - in response to a question from a student asking why they were being told they “have to accept” gender identity teaching in a Christian school.

In the sermon, he said, "Now when ideologies compete, we should not descend into abuse, we should respect the beliefs of others, even where we disagree. Above all, we need to treat each other with respect, not personal attacks – that's what loving your neighbour as yourself means.

"By all means discuss, have a reasoned debate about beliefs, but while it's OK to try and persuade each other, no one should be told they must accept an ideology. Love the person, even where you profoundly dislike the ideas. Don't denigrate a person simply for having opinions and beliefs which you don't share."

The college suspended Dr Randall and later informed him he was being dismissed for gross misconduct.

He was also referred to the government’s terrorism prevention scheme Prevent, as well as the local authority designated officer on safeguarding (LADO), the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA), and the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

Dr Randall successfully appealed his dismissal and it was overturned, meaning he could return to work, but he still received a final warning. He was eventually made redundant after refusing to accept a reduction of the chaplaincy role from full time to seven hours a week during term time only. 

Despite all of the statutory bodies deciding there was no case to answer, the Church of England took a different path, deeming him to be "a safeguarding risk to children", despite his sermon being in line with the Church's official doctrine.

The Christian Legal Centre (CLC), which supported Dr Randall throughout his case, said that the Bishop of Derby, Libby Lane, refused to allow him to officiate in church services unless he submitted to an independent safeguarding assessment, which he refused to do on the grounds this would amount to a tacit admission of wrongdoing.

Even after being cleared by the statutory bodies, the Church of England refused to reinstate him and Dr Randall attempted to bring about a resolution by lodging a complaint against Bishop Lane. However, the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, refused permission for a formal investigation.

Welby's decision was criticised by Gregory Jones KC, a senior Church legal officer for clergy discipline, as “clearly wrong”. 

Later, the Church of England’s President of Tribunals, Dame Sarah Asplin, effectively overruled Welby, concluding that Dr Randall had no case to answer but finding fault with the process and recommending that it be started again.

Now, following a review carried out by an independent investigator for the Diocese of London, the Church of England's safeguarding position regarding Dr Randall has been overturned in substance.

“After full consideration and review of the available information I cannot establish, on the balance of probabilities, that harm was caused by the delivery of the sermons. This allegation is therefore unsubstantiated," said the reviewer, adding that there are "no ongoing safeguarding concerns" relating to Dr Randall.

Dr Randall has completed all mandatory safeguarding training and is now eligible to apply for permission to officiate in the Church of England. 

A confidential settlement has also been reached with Trent College, ending a protracted legal struggle in which an original employment tribunal judgment against Dr Randall was overturned. 

Commenting on the outcome, Dr Randall expressed regret at losing seven years "for doing my duty as a CofE chaplain in a school with a CofE ethos". 

"I am relieved that this legal ordeal has finally reached a settlement, but nothing can restore the years that have been taken from me. I was reported to Prevent, treated as a safeguarding risk, and shut out of ministry for preaching a sermon rooted in CofE doctrine," he said. 

“My case has revealed the extent of the corruption within the Church, our schools and in the judiciary, and should deeply concern us all. 

“It has been an extraordinary journey, and one I never would have dreamed I would have had to bear.

"My faith and loyalty to the Church has been tested to the extreme. I have experienced many dark hours, but I have come through it and now want to get on with my life and get back to what I have always loved and been passionate about doing: serving Jesus and his Church."

Thanking his supporters, he added, "It is time for the Church and our institutions to recognise what has happened to me and to ensure it never happens again.”

CLC chief executive Andrea Williams said, "Bernard Randall has endured one of the most extraordinary and disturbing cases we have ever supported. 

"It has always been and still is a huge scandal. Secular bodies repeatedly vindicated him, but the Church of England, the institution that should have supported him the most, repeatedly failed him.

"Bernard now deserves a future in the Church he has served so faithfully. Few clergy are better placed to understand the urgent need for reform, both in how the Church of England upholds and applies its own teaching in schools and places of worship, and in how its safeguarding processes are used and must not be abused." 

The CLC has called on the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr Sarah Mullally, to urgently meet with Dr Randall. 

Williams said, “Bernard’s case exposes how easily safeguarding process, equality policies and extreme transgender ideology can be misused to silence Christian beliefs. Schools, churches and public bodies must learn from this case and protect, rather than punish, lawful Christian expression."

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Derby said: “The Diocese is happy to continue supporting Dr Randall’s potential return to ministry as he decides whether and where to apply for a role. Over the past few months, through our ongoing contact with him, he has been signposted to current vacancies in the Diocese of Derby, Pathways, the Church of England’s recruitment portal, and to the Church’s Clergy Transitions Service which has confirmed that they are also available to provide further assistance.”

The Church of England and the Archbishop of Canterbury's office have been contacted for comment. 

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Victory at last for former school chaplain Bernard Randall who lost his job after preaching a sermon in which he told students they didn't have to accept LGBT ideology.

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