Mission Aviation Fellowship recognised with awards from King Charles

Dominic Sant and King Charles at the launch of a new Cessna 208 aircraft at RAF Northolt in April 2025 to celebrate MAF’s 80th anniversary. (Photo: Mission Aviation Fellowship)

King Charles has decorated a pair of British expats for their service with Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF).

Siobhain Cole and Dominic Sant were awarded The King’s 50th Anniversary Medal, which marks the jubilee of Papua New Guinea’s independence from Australia.

The MAF has run humanitarian aid flights in Papua New Guinea since 1951.

The award is meant for those who have made significant contributions to the country during its five decades of independence.

Cole was presented with her medal by the Honourable Tony Wouwou, Governor of Papua New Guinea, and Solan Mirisim, Telefomin District Member.

She grew up in Lincoln and after seven years in the RAF joined MAF in 2014 as ground operations manager based in Telefomin.

“It was a great honour to receive this medal, but we feel very strongly that it reflects MAF’s aviation service over the past seven decades – we are just the ones who are here now," she said.

"It’s very much a team effort and this award is for all the MAF staff in PNG who have worked throughout the years to serve the isolated people of this country.”

Sant began work as an engine fitter for Rolls-Royce, but in 2022 moved his family from Leeds to the Western Highland Province of Papua New Guinea, where he serves as country director.

He previously met the King in April of this year when His Majesty launched a new MAF aircraft at RAF Northolt to mark the charity’s 80th anniversary.

Commenting on his award, Sant said, “It’s a great honour that MAF has been acknowledged by His Majesty King Charles – not only through this special medal, but also in personally commissioning an aircraft to serve the people of PNG earlier this year. This aircraft, entrusted to MAF – is not just a machine – it’s a lifeline, a bridge between isolation and connection.

“This medal is not just an accolade – it’s a recognition of many airmen and women who have dedicated their lives to reach isolated communities. I’m proud to receive it on behalf of Harry Hartwig – MAF’s first pilot in PNG – and hundreds of inspiring men and women who have loved and served this country through MAF’s air service ever since.”

The Honourable Solan Mirisim, who was formerly a MAF Traffic Officer, thanked the organisation for its contribution to his country.

“For MAF to receive a King’s award on PNG’s Independence Day marks that MAF has been here to provide services to the communities around Telefomin District," he said.

"MAF is a lifeline to [our] people, and we need the MAF family to stay with us because communities rely on [MAF aircraft] to travel safely.”