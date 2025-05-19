Mel Gibson’s 'The Resurrection of the Christ' moves forward with Lionsgate

Lionsgate has been tapped as the studio partner for “The Resurrection of the Christ,” the long-anticipated follow-up to “The Passion of the Christ,” director Mel Gibson and Lionsgate announced Wednesday.

The film, a follow-up to Gibson’s 2004 biblical epic, will be produced under Gibson and Bruce Davey’s Icon Productions banner. It marks a continuation of Gibson’s longstanding relationship with Lionsgate, which also distributed his Oscar-nominated “Hacksaw Ridge” and the thriller “Flight Risk” starring Mark Wahlberg.

“For many, many people across the globe, ‘The Resurrection of the Christ’ is the most anticipated theatrical event in a generation. It is also an awe-inspiring and spectacularly epic theatrical film that is going to leave moviegoers worldwide breathless,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group in a press release. “Mel is one of the greatest directors of our time, and this project is both deeply personal to him and the perfect showcase for his talents as a filmmaker.”

Gibson praised Lionsgate’s approach to filmmaking and expressed confidence in their ability to bring the project to theaters.

“Lionsgate’s brave, innovative spirit and nimble, can-do attitude have inspired me for a long time, and I couldn't think of a more perfect distributor for ‘The Resurrection of the Christ,’” Gibson added in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed working with Adam and the team several times over recent years. I know the clever ingenuity, passion, and ambition the entire team commits to their projects and I’m confident they will bring everything they can to the release of this movie.”

Gibson has reportedly set an August start-of-shoot date for the follow-up to his 2004 biblical epic. Filming will take place at Rome’s Cinecittà Studios — the same lot where the original 2004 film was shot, while production will take place in the Italian town of Matera, along with several other old-world locations, including Ginosa, Gravina Laterza and Altamura.

Jim Caviezel is set to return as Jesus, along with Maia Morgenstern (Mary) and Francesco De Vito (Peter).

In a January interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Gibson described the forthcoming film as “an acid trip,” adding that he’s “never read anything like” the script. Gibson also said he would use de-aging techniques that are “so good now” for Caviezel, who is now 56.

Caviezel also recently revealed he's turning to C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters for spiritual preparation as he prepares to reprise the role of Jesus.

The actor said he's approaching "Resurrection" with more perspective than he had two decades ago, adding: "I got too far over my skis on the last one. This time, I really want to stay in the moment. I want to enjoy this one."

"If I wasn't [scared], I wouldn't want to work with that actor," he said. "This is a war ...The world didn't like 'The Passion,' and that's a good thing. So we did a good job."

“The Passion of the Christ,” released in 2004, was a box office phenomenon, grossing $370 million domestically and more than $610 million worldwide on a $30 million budget. Until last year, it held the title of the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time in North America.

"There was a lot of opposition to it," Gibson told Rogan of the first film. "I think if you ever hit on that subject matter, you're going to get people going because, of course, it's a big subject matter.

"The idea was that we're all responsible for this, that His sacrifice was for all mankind, and that for all our ills and all the things in our fallen nature," he added. "It was a redemption, so you know, and I believe that."

“Every single one of those guys died rather than deny their belief," said Gibson, insisting that "nobody dies for a lie." The resurrection, however, remains the most challenging part of the story for many to accept, as it "requires the most faith and the most belief."

Gibson added, "Who gets back up three days later after he gets murdered in public? ... Buddha didn't do that."

In a 2022 interview with The Christian Post, Gibson revealed he’s drawn to stories that highlight redemption and the need for a Savior.

“I've been taught from a young age that we're flawed, and you’re going to make mistakes,” he reflected. “We're broken, and we need help. Usually, the best way to get help is to ask for it. And well, who do we ask? We're asking something better than us. And the minute you acknowledge that there is something better than you, you might get something that resembles humility, which is really the key to the whole thing.”

