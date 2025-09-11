Manhunt to find Charlie Kirk assassin continues as political leaders unite in condemnation

Charlie Kirk at the 2025 Young Women's Leadership Summit in Grapevine, Texas. (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Charlie Kirk, the outspoken Christian conservative activist, pro-gun lobby advocate, and founder of the youth movement Turning Point USA, has been shot dead during a campus event in Utah. He was 31.

The killing, described by Utah’s governor Spencer Cox as a “political assassination”, occurred on Wednesday afternoon at Utah Valley University, where Mr Kirk was addressing a crowd of several thousand as part of his American Comeback Tour.

Video widely shared online shows him recoiling after a single gunshot to the neck, before collapsing as horrified students screamed and ran for cover.

Authorities believe the fatal shot was fired from a nearby rooftop. A manhunt is under way for a suspect dressed in dark clothing. The FBI confirmed that two individuals detained shortly after the incident have since been released.

Former President Donald Trump, who first announced Mr Kirk’s death on his Truth Social platform, paid tribute to his protégé.

“The great, and even legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” he wrote. “He was loved and admired by all, especially me, and now he is no longer with us.”

Mr Trump later ordered flags across the United States to be flown at half-mast until Sunday, blaming “radical left rhetoric” for fostering violence.

Mr Kirk’s influence on American conservatism was profound. Born in Arlington Heights, Illinois, in 1993, he rose from a suburban Chicago childhood to national prominence by founding Turning Point USA in 2012 at just 18 years of age.

The group became a powerful force on university campuses, promoting conservative values, free-market principles, opposition to gun control, and a distinctly Christian vision for American society.

A staunch defender of the Second Amendment, he frequently sparred with critics over gun rights. Ironically, moments before his assassination he had been responding to a question from the audience about gun violence.

His activism often polarised. Admirers regarded him as a fearless defender of free speech and Christian family values, while opponents accused him of inflammatory rhetoric and unyielding loyalty to Mr Trump’s populist agenda. His campus appearances, often drawing thousands, were a hallmark of his combative style - part debate, part performance, part evangelism.

Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum. President Joe Biden condemned the killing, saying: “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”

Former President Barack Obama also offered condolences, while California governor Gavin Newsom labelled the assassination “disgusting, vile and reprehensible”.

Robert F Kennedy Jr called Mr Kirk “our country’s relentless and courageous crusader for free speech” and compared the tragedy to the assassinations of his own father and uncle.

“Once again, a bullet has silenced the most eloquent truth-teller of an era,” he said.

At vigils in Utah and at Turning Point USA’s Phoenix headquarters, mourners gathered in red MAGA caps, holding banners with Mr Kirk’s image. Flags flew at half-mast, while candles and flowers marked makeshift memorials.

The killing has reignited debate over political violence in the United States, already shaken by recent high-profile attacks, including last year’s attempted assassination of Mr Trump and the murders of a Democratic lawmaker and her husband in Minnesota earlier this year.

Mr Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve, a fellow Christian conservative broadcaster, and their two young children.

Governor Cox reflected on the personal cost of the tragedy: “Charlie Kirk was first and foremost a husband and a father. He was also a passionate advocate for free speech and debate. His murder is a tragedy for Utah and for America.”

For many, Mr Kirk represented the fusion of Christian faith, conservative politics, and an unflinching defence of the gun lobby. His assassination has not only robbed his movement of its most recognisable leader but also deepened fears about the escalating climate of political hatred in the United States.