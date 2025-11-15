Islamist protest in Uganda leaves five Christians dead

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Five Christians were killed and 44 others injured on 4 November after an Islamist leader incited Muslims to attack Christians over pork sales near a mosque in Yumbe, northern Uganda, sources said.

The violence erupted after reports spread that Christian merchants were openly selling pork near Munir Mosque, a move many Muslims described as provocative and disrespectful to their religion, which forbids consumption of pork.

According to police sources, the unrest began following a video that circulated on social media showing Sheikh Kasim Abdalla of Munir Mosque urging Muslims from the wider West Nile sub-region, and even from Sudan and Somalia, to support what he termed “Operation Albadiri,” likening it to an ancient Islamic battle.

In the video, on the evening of 3 November he called for Islamic unity to “cleanse Yumbe of unholy practices,” mobilizing Muslims from mosques throughout Yumbe District to protest pork sales in Yumbe Town’s central business area.

The demonstration began peacefully on 4 November but quickly turned violent as protesters began attacking Christian-owned shops and homes, area sources said. During the protest, Abdalla told his followers, “Yumbe was dedicated to Allah from the beginning. We cannot allow pork shops to operate here. Every Muslim youth must rise and defend the honor of our faith. Let no Christian business that promotes sin remain standing in our land,” according to an investigation by a northern Uganda contact, Moses Nsubuga.

Nsubuga said at least five Christians were killed during the protest. Jackson Lameriga, 34, of New Revival Church Yumbe suffered intestinal and rib injuries from Somali sword stabs and succumbed while receiving hospital treatment in Yumbe; Nsubuga spoke with him in the hospital before he died.

Collins Chadiru of the Church of Uganda in Nebbi District suffered face and deep head injuries after being hit with a stone, and a fractured left hand; he lost a large amount of blood before losing his life while undergoing hospital treatment, according to a relative.

Others confirmed dead were Recheal Anyandiru of Koboko Baptist Church, buried on 7 November; Philemon Okou of Deliverance Church, who died on the spot after a stone struck him on the forehead, according to church Senior Pastor Peter Joseph Idembe; and evangelist Ben Gracious Padi of Koboko Baptist Church.

Nsubuga said he witnessed Padi being stoned to death by Muslim protestors while Padi was preaching Christ on the streets of Yumbe town during the attack. The evangelist was buried on 7 November at Koboko Baptist Church. Koboko is 52 kilometers (32 miles) from Yumbe.

There were reports of three other Christians killed during the protests that have not been confirmed.

The 2024 census report shows Yumbe District has a population of 934,340 people, with Muslims comprising 76 percent and Christians making up about 24 percent.

“We are in great fear because Muslims are many in the region,” a Christian identified only as Bernard told Morning Star News.

Security forces intervened after the situation escalated, firing tear gas to disperse the rioters, residents said, though local media reported police fired live rounds into the air. Several church buildings, including those of St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Lodonga Pentecostal Church and Yumbe Revival Centre, were vandalized, and multiple Christian-owned businesses were looted or burned, said the Rev. Akidribo Robert of the Anglican Church of Uganda.

“I am calling upon the government of Uganda to provide protection of Christian communities in Yumbe, vowing that believers would not be intimidated,” Pastor Akidribo said. “We shall not abandon our homes or our churches. We are praying for peace, but we also demand justice for those killed and injured of Christian brothers and sisters.”

Police arrested more than 30 people, including Abdalla, who was reportedly being held on charges of inciting religious violence and promoting hatred. As investigations continued, security forces maintained heavy deployment across Yumbe Town to prevent further outbreaks of violence.

Community members argued that anyone has a right to start any business in the town. Social media reports indicated as many as 50 homes were damaged or destroyed in the violence.

The attack was the latest of many instances of persecution of Christians in Uganda that Morning Star News has documented.

Uganda’s constitution and other laws provide for religious freedom, including the right to propagate one’s faith and convert from one faith to another. Muslims make up no more than 12 percent of Uganda’s population, with high concentrations in eastern areas of the country.

© Morning Star News