Irish missionary kidnapped in Haiti is released

Staff writer
Gena Heraty
Gena Heraty

Irish missionary Gena Heraty, who was kidnapped in Haiti last month, has been released. 

Heraty was taken on 3 August along with several others from an orphanage in Kenscoff near the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince. 

Her kidnapping prompted international outcry, including from Irish Taoiseach Michéal Martin who was among those calling for her release. 

A statement from her family expressed thanks for the successful recovery of Heraty and her companions and said they were "relieved beyond words" that she was no longer in captivity. 

They said their immediate priority now was Heraty's "health, protection and privacy" as she recovers from her ordeal. 

"We are so deeply grateful to everyone, in Haiti and internationally, who has worked tirelessly over these terrible weeks to help secure their safe return," they said. 

They continued, "The global outpouring of concern, love, prayers, and solidarity shown for Gena and to us by friends, neighbours, communities, colleagues, and indeed those with no connection to us at all has been a huge source of comfort and support."

They added, "We continue to hold Haiti in our hearts and hope for peace and safety for all those who are affected by the ongoing armed violence and insecurity there."

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister, Simon Harris, said it was the "outcome we had all hoped for" although he added that it was important not to "lose sight of the challenges facing the people of Haiti". 

He said the government would continue to provide support to Heraty as she continues to recover. 

"This has of course been an extraordinarily difficult and stressful situation for the Heraty family," he said.

"I wish to pay tribute to their resilience and determination to support Gena and her fellow captives over these past difficult weeks."

Newsletter Stay up to date with Christian Today
News
Abortion leads to increased risk of depression and serious mental health issues among women
Abortion leads to increased risk of depression and serious mental health issues among women

Women who have abortions face an “increased risk of mental health-related hospitalization” compared to those who carry their pregnancies to term, according to a recent study.

Irish missionary kidnapped in Haiti is released
Irish missionary kidnapped in Haiti is released

Irish missionary Gena Heraty, who was kidnapped in Haiti last month, has been released. 

Botrus Mansour on his appointment as new head of the World Evangelical Alliance: 'I would like to be a bridge'
Botrus Mansour on his appointment as new head of the World Evangelical Alliance: 'I would like to be a bridge'

Arab Christian leader Botrus Mansour has been named secretary general of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA), pledging to serve as a bridge-builder for a global evangelical movement that spans continents, cultures, and a wide spectrum of traditions.

Poorer students avoiding some GCSE subjects due to costs
Poorer students avoiding some GCSE subjects due to costs

Some subjects come with additional costs for trips, equipment or things like musical instruments.