Irish missionary kidnapped in Haiti is released

Gena Heraty

Irish missionary Gena Heraty, who was kidnapped in Haiti last month, has been released.

Heraty was taken on 3 August along with several others from an orphanage in Kenscoff near the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince.

Her kidnapping prompted international outcry, including from Irish Taoiseach Michéal Martin who was among those calling for her release.

A statement from her family expressed thanks for the successful recovery of Heraty and her companions and said they were "relieved beyond words" that she was no longer in captivity.

They said their immediate priority now was Heraty's "health, protection and privacy" as she recovers from her ordeal.

"We are so deeply grateful to everyone, in Haiti and internationally, who has worked tirelessly over these terrible weeks to help secure their safe return," they said.

They continued, "The global outpouring of concern, love, prayers, and solidarity shown for Gena and to us by friends, neighbours, communities, colleagues, and indeed those with no connection to us at all has been a huge source of comfort and support."

They added, "We continue to hold Haiti in our hearts and hope for peace and safety for all those who are affected by the ongoing armed violence and insecurity there."

Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister, Simon Harris, said it was the "outcome we had all hoped for" although he added that it was important not to "lose sight of the challenges facing the people of Haiti".

He said the government would continue to provide support to Heraty as she continues to recover.

"This has of course been an extraordinarily difficult and stressful situation for the Heraty family," he said.

"I wish to pay tribute to their resilience and determination to support Gena and her fellow captives over these past difficult weeks."