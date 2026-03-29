Iraqi Christians told to cancel Palm Sunday and Easter celebrations

A past Palm Sunday procession in Qaraqosh, Iraq. (Photo: Open Doors)

The Palm Sunday celebrations in Northern Iraq usually are big celebrations to commemorate Jesus entering Jerusalem.

Celebrants wave palm branches, carry olive leaves and wave small flags declaring “Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord, Hallelujah.”

It’s an all-age event with everyone from small children singing with big smiles, to elderly believers walking slowly along the route as they pray. Often you will see thousands of Christians on the streets, following the cross.

It’s a day when girls and women dress up in their traditional, glittery and colorful clothes. Many of the boys and men also wear their traditional clothes.

That is how Palm Sunday should look and sound in the country’s predominantly Christian towns. However, as hostilities continue across the region, the events, usually a high point of the Christian calendar, have all been cancelled.

The war in the region has put paid to all this. Iraq is one of Iran’s neighbours and there are several Iranian backed militias present in the country.

The militias have launched attacks toward the autonomous Kurdistan Region where many Christians live. Meanwhile in the Nineveh plain areas with the biggest Christian population, some Iranian backed militias are being targeted. This brings fear, confusion and instability to Christian communities in both regions.

Because of the war, all recognised church denominations have announced that there should be no celebrations. The decision comes as “pastoral responsibility”, says Bishop Mar Benedictus Younan Syriac Catholic Archbishop of Mosul.

He asks that church leaders “call upon the congregations to live the feast in the spirit of faith, prayer, and fraternal solidarity, and to refrain from excessive manifestations of joy and celebrations as an expression of solidarity with the suffering and those affected by the scourges of war first, and to preserve everyone’s safety second.”

Palm Sunday celebrations will be allowed, but only within the church buildings. There is a similar ruling for the Easter Masses and celebrations one week later.

“This year I feel sad, discouraged and disappointed because we can’t celebrate as we used to” a Christian lady shares. As many other Christians she’s a witness of the pain of this war and all risks involved.

Iraqi Christians are asking Christians around the world to remember them in prayer. Please pray:

- For the hard days of war to pass quickly.

- Pray for peace to prevail in the region and the language of dialogue to take control rather than the weapons.

- Pray for the Iraqi congregations to truly live the time of resurrection with hope, forgiveness and the courage to truly witness for Jesus Christ.