Gunman kills 2 after crashing vehicle into Mormon church

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Grand Blanc (Photo: Google Maps)

A gunman drove his vehicle into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in suburban Grand Blanc on Sunday before opening fire on worshippers during a large service, killing two and wounding eight others, authorities said.

In a press conference Sunday afternoon, Police Chief William Renye said officers fatally shot the suspect, a 40-year-old man from Burton, Michigan, after he rammed through the front doors of the Mormon church during the worship service and began firing at congregants.

“He then exited his vehicle, firing several rounds at individuals within the church,” Renye said at a news conference. “Our officers engaged the suspect and he was killed at the scene.”

The gunfire sent parishioners scrambling for safety as police and emergency crews rushed to the scene about 60 miles north of Detroit. Authorities confirmed at least 10 people were struck by gunfire. Several remain in critical condition at local hospitals.

Investigators also believe the gunman intentionally started a fire inside the LDS church. The blaze quickly spread, filling the area with smoke and making it too dangerous for first responders to conduct a full search. Officials warned the death toll from the fire could rise once crews are able to re-enter the building.

“We do believe that we will find additional victims once we have that scene secure,” Renye said.

Renye said the FBI has assigned more than 100 agents to assist with witness interviews, digital evidence and the investigation into the shooter’s background. Search warrants are being prepared for the suspect’s home and electronic records.

Authorities have not released the gunman’s name, and no motive has been determined. Renye said investigators were working to learn more about the weapon used, which some witnesses described as a rifle.

Grand Blanc is a suburb of Flint, Michigan, with a population of about 8,000.

During the press conference, Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett called the incident “heartbreaking.”

“This kind of violence doesn’t happen in our community, and we are heartbroken that it came here,” Bennett said. “We’re going to do everything we can to support the families, the victims and our community getting through this situation.”

In a statement on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the situation and issued a call to prayer.

“I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials,” he wrote.

Making no distinction between Christianity and Mormonism, the president added: "The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!"

The president of the LDS church, Russell M. Nelson, died Saturday at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was 101.

