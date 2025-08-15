Faith leaders and academics fear theology is disappearing from universities

(Photo: Unsplash)

There are fears for the future of theology and religious studies as the number of UK universities offering the subjects continues to decline.

A broad spectrum of faith leaders, academics and public figures has expressed concern that the subjects may disappear altogether from universities unless action is taken now to safeguard them.

An open letter compiled by the Theos think thank notes that there are only 21 higher education institutions in England and Wales offering undergraduate degrees in theology and religious studies compared to 90 in history, 90 in music, and 101 in sociology.

The letter warns that cutting the subject will narrow student choice and deprive society of graduates equipped to address ethical challenges in an increasingly polarised world.

"This impacts on student choice, but it also has adverse effects for society," the letter reads.

"Theology plays a crucial role in the intellectual, ethical and cultural development of communities. It equips people with the tools to engage more thoughtfully with global cultures and traditions and to engage deeply with complex sacred texts.

"It provides space for interfaith dialogue in an environment where people from different backgrounds (including the non–religious, because theology and religious studies is by no means the preserve of believers), and creates room for students to explore issues of belief together.

"In an increasingly polarised world, it helps us understand other points of view."

Elsewhere, the letter highlights a similar decline in the teaching of Religious Education (RE). It says that there are "too few qualified entrants to RE teaching", noting that around half of RE lessons are taught by teachers who specialise in another subject, while only a fifth of new entrants to RE teacher training in the last academic year had a degree in theology and religious studies.

The letter concludes, "The future looks increasingly complex, diverse and pluralistic; local, national and global changes require us to wrestle with moral, ethical and spiritual challenges and ideas well.

"We owe it to the citizens of tomorrow to equip them with the tools to navigate this future and live together better. We can think of few better tools within our education system than theology and religious studies."

Signatories of the letter include Theos director Chine McDonald, former Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, Christian Aid CEO Patrick Watt, Executive Chair of the Religion Media Centre Michael Wakelin, and Free Churches Moderator Rev Dr Tessa Henry–Robinson.

The publication of the letter coincided with the arrival of A level results this week.

Latest figures from the Religious Education Council (REC) and National Association of Teachers of Religious Education (NATRE) showed that the number of students taking Religious Studies (RS) at A level in England and Wales remained stable at 15,005, a slight fall from just 1.3% on the previous year. In Wales the number of students taking A level RS actually grew by 5% to 737.

REC and NATRE note that challenges remain around teacher recruitment and schools failing to offer the subject at A level, leading to more students being unable to take it.

REC Chair Sarah Lane Cawte said: “In the world of religious education, the big story of the last two decades is the success and growth of the A level.

"Despite the subject’s lack of support, more and more students are turning to an academic study of the belief systems that have shaped the world's history and people’s lives."

She continued, “Yet sadly many students who want to pursue the subject at A level cannot, with the subject still lacking the resourcing and attention to meet this growing demand.

"The government's curriculum and assessment review is an opportunity to stop the neglect, and ensure that students who want to take it can do so.”

NATRE Chair Katie Freeman added: “Specialist RE teachers are an enormous asset to young people, their schools and communities, opening up a wealth of opportunity from careers to new intellectual experiences.

“But the reality is that this demand for specialist RE teachers is not being met across the country. We urgently need a national plan to ensure that young people who want to take RE can, so that they can flourish in work, life and their ongoing education.”