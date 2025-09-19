European Evangelical Alliance elects Andreas Wenzel as new president

Andreas Wenzel

The European Evangelical Alliance has elected Andreas Wenzel of Germany as its new president, succeeding Rev. Dr. Frank Hinkelmann, who concluded 12 years in the role.

The leadership transition was announced during the Alliance’s hybrid 2025 Members Meeting in Bar, Montenegro, which gathered the EEA Board and staff on site and evangelical leaders from across Europe virtually. The event also included a meeting with local pastors in Montenegro to discuss unity and mission.

Wenzel has been part of Word of Life Germany since 1990, serving first as a youth pastor and later in executive roles focused on evangelism, discipleship, and training young leaders. In 2012, he joined the leadership team of Word of Life Europe, which serves the ministry’s branches in 18 countries, and in 2023 he became its director.

Alongside his work with Word of Life, Wenzel has served in leadership positions on local and national boards of the German Evangelical Alliance. He has also been a member of the European Evangelical Alliance Board since 2017, experience that leaders say has prepared him well for the presidency.

EEA co-general secretaries Connie Main Duarte and Jan Wessels welcomed his election, noting his commitment to mission and the Bible. Duarte said Wenzel’s “passion for mission will inspire us all to press forward in faith.” Wessels added that he would bring “fresh energy rooted in Scripture to unite and empower Europe’s evangelical family.”

Wenzel succeeds Hinkelmann, who had served as president since 2013 and completed three full terms.

The European Evangelical Alliance, founded in 1951, represents more than 23 million evangelicals across 35 countries. It works to promote unity, advocate for religious freedom, and engage public policy on issues affecting the Church.

