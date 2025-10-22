Cultivating the fruits of the Spirit: peace in the chaos

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Continuing our journey through the fruits of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22–23), we now turn to another precious gift — peace.

The source of peace: God’s presence, not our control

Like joy, true peace is not something we create, it is a gift born of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22). It begins with God – knowing His unchanging character and having a loving relationship with Him. This is why Scripture calls Him “the God of peace” (2 Thessalonians 3:16).

The truth is that apart from God, the human heart remains restless. Ever since the fall of mankind (Genesis 3), we’ve lived with the ache of separation — longing for meaning, battling anxiety, and fearing what lies beyond this life (Romans 3:23; Romans 8:22). Disconnected from our Creator, our souls lose their anchor, and our peace unravels (Ephesians 4:18; Isaiah 53:6).

But through Jesus Christ, we have been reconciled to God — the very foundation of all lasting peace (Romans 5:10; Colossians 1:19-20). He restored the relationship with God that sin had broken (Colossians 1:21-22; Ephesians 2:13). This is what Romans 5:1 encapsulates perfectly: “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Now, this peace is not merely the absence of problems – as the world defines peace. No, biblical peace runs much deeper. It is the assurance of God’s presence in the middle of them (John 16:33; Psalm 23:4). Knowing that we are forgiven, have been rescued from sin’s punishment, our eternity is secure and are invited into communion with a good and sovereign Father — that is true peace, received by faith through Christ (Isaiah 26:3; Romans 8:1; Zephaniah 3:17).

Thus, like joy, peace is not dependent on our circumstances or what we can manage – it flows from who God is. Jesus told His disciples and us today, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives” (John 14:27).

Jesus: The Prince of Peace

Jesus didn’t just talk about peace like any other spiritual teacher, He embodied it. Jesus Himself is our peace (Ephesians 2:14).

In the storm on the Sea of Galilee, while His disciples panicked, He slept. He knew His Father ruled the winds and waves (Mark 4:37–39). Likewise, after praying in the Garden of Gethsemane, He did not flee or resist the cross — He walked toward it with quiet resolve, all the way to the end (Luke 22:41-42; Matthew 26:52-53; Isaiah 53:7; 1 Peter 2:23).

His calmness wasn’t ignorance; it was confidence. Confidence in the Father’s sovereignty and love to turn a tragedy into a triumphant story of salvation.

So, when our hearts are anxious, we can remember that peace is not a mood we chase, but a Person we abide in – Jesus Christ. That same peace He had — steady, fearless, and anchored in trust — is now available to us through the Holy Spirit (John 14:26; Romans 15:13).

Peace vs. Anxiety

Similar to joy, anxiety often grows in the soil of self-dependence — when we try to control what only God can handle. But peace takes root when we let go.

Apostle Paul writes, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God” (Philippians 4:6). And then comes the promise: “The peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:7).

The Holy Spirit doesn’t remove all storms — He changes how we face them. He quiets the noise of fear, guilt and striving. Peace becomes our guard, our unseen shield that steadies the heart and clears the mind when life feels heavy.

How the Holy Spirit cultivates peace in us

The Holy Spirit forms peace within us through a slow and transforming process that begins in the heart and ripples outward into our relationships.

He teaches us surrender, inviting us to release our need for control and make space for His calm to reign (Isaiah 26:3). He nurtures trust, reminding us that peace grows when our minds are fixed on God’s faithfulness and goodness rather than our fears (Romans 8:6). Through prayer, He gently replaces anxiety with rest, reminding us to cast every burden upon Him because He cares for us (1 Peter 5:7). And through obedience, He leads us into a peace that endures beyond circumstance - a peace rooted not in what’s easy, but in what’s right (Psalm 119:165).

Over time, this inner work begins to overflow into how we live with others. The same Spirit who calms our hearts also transforms us to become peacemakers in the world around us. Jesus said, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9). To be a peacemaker is not to avoid conflict or pretend everything is fine; it is to bring God’s presence into places of tension and division.

Instead of defensiveness, resentment and pride, the Spirit teaches us to answer with gentleness, forgiveness and grace instead. As Paul reminds us, “If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone” (Romans 12:18). This is not peace at any cost, but peace that honours truth and flows from love.

When the Spirit’s peace fills us, it cannot help but reach others. Our hearts begin to mirror His—confident, and steady—becoming a refuge where others can encounter the same peace we’ve found in God.

Practising peace in everyday life

Peace, like any fruit, grows through practice and presence. Here are ways to nurture it daily:

Pray through your worries: Turn anxiety into conversation with God instead of internal dialogue (Philippians 4:6-7).

Stay rooted in Scripture: God’s Word stills the heart (Psalm 119:165; Isaiah 26:3).

Pause before reacting: Take a breath and invite the Spirit to speak before you respond (James 1:19–20).

Slow your pace: Slow down to notice God’s nearness — peace often gets lost in hurry.

Bless others: Speak peace over people and places you encounter (Luke 10:5–6).

Final thoughts

Peace is not the absence of storms; it’s the stillness of the Spirit within them. It’s not about escaping life’s noise but learning to hear God’s voice above it. It’s the quiet assurance that you are held, loved, and never alone — no matter the chaos around you.

Before peace can rule around us, it must first dwell within us. The same Spirit who calmed the waters through Jesus now lives in you. And as you walk with Him, His peace will not only steady your heart but overflow to steady others too.