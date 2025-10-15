Cultivating the fruits of the Spirit: joy in every season

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Galatians 5:22–23 are among the most quoted and memorised passages in Scripture. They describe the beautiful character traits the Holy Spirit produces in a believer’s life. Beginning with this article, we’ll embark on a series that takes a deeper look into each of these fruits of the Spirit—what they mean, how they grow, and how they transform the way we live.

Our journey begins with joy.

In a world filled with exhaustion, anxiety, and endless striving, joy can feel like something reserved for the lucky few — those whose lives seem easy, or whose prayers have already been answered.

But biblical joy is not that fragile. It’s not happiness wrapped in religious language; it’s the deep, sustaining gladness that comes from knowing God is near and faithful.

Our source of joy: being rooted in relationship, not circumstances

By its very nature, joy isn’t something we can create or force by ourselves - it’s something we receive. Paul reminds us in Galatians 5:22 that joy is a fruit of the Holy Spirit. Just as a seed grows into a tree and bears fruit, joy grows within us as we walk in step with the Spirit.

And where does this Spirit come from? He comes from God Himself. Sent by the Son, Jesus Christ, and proceeding from the Father, the Holy Spirit is the very presence of God dwelling within and empowering every believer (John 14:26; John 15:26; 1 Corinthians 3:16; Romans 8:11).

In simple terms, joy flows from God. More specifically, it springs from knowing that we are perfectly and endlessly loved by Him. From the dawn of creation to the cross and even now, God’s love for us has never faltered and never will (Jeremiah 31:3).

Jesus told His disciples, “I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and that your joy may be complete” (John 15:11). In that promise, Jesus offered not just any joy, but His own—the joy that comes from perfect union with the Father.

Contrary to conventional thinking, this shows that joy doesn’t depend on perfect conditions; it grows out of relationship. The more we abide in Christ — remaining in His love, trusting His words, yielding to His Spirit — the more our hearts find rest in Him (John 15:4-5 and 9-11). Circumstances may shift, but His presence steadies us (Psalm 16:11).

When Nehemiah told the people of Israel, “The joy of the Lord is your strength” (Nehemiah 8:10), he was speaking to a people who were rebuilding from ruins. Their joy didn’t arise from comfort or success but from confidence in God’s mercy and restoration.

That same truth holds for us today: joy is the strength that rises from trusting God in every season — not from escaping pain but meeting Him in it. This is why, even in suffering, we can still rejoice. As believers, we understand that hardship is not wasted—it produces endurance, shapes our character, and strengthens our hope in God’s steadfast love for us (Romans 5:3–5).

Jesus: The model of Spirit-born joy

Jesus Himself is the perfect example of Spirit-born joy. Hebrews 12:2 tells us that “for the joy set before Him, He endured the cross.” Even when He spoke the words of John 15:11, promising His disciples complete joy, He did so with full awareness that the cross awaited Him.

The joy that Jesus had was not the denial of pain, but the awareness of a higher purpose (Isaiah 53:10-11). His eyes were fixed on the redemption and glory that would come through His suffering (Hebrews 12:2; Romans 8:18).

The same Spirit that sustained Jesus now lives in us, empowering us to endure with hope (Romans 15:13; 1 Corinthians 3:16; Romans 8:11; Ephesians 3:16-17). Through that Spirit, joy becomes a posture — a quiet confidence that even in suffering, God’s story is still unfolding.

Joy vs. despair: The Spirit’s transforming work

Pain and sorrow are very real — the Bible never asks us to pretend otherwise. But even in those places of ache and uncertainty, the Holy Spirit invites us to discover a deeper kind of strength.

If joy is the fruit of surrender, despair is the harvest of self-dependence. Apostle Paul often contrasted the fruit of the Spirit with the works of the flesh — the outcomes of living disconnected from God’s Spirit (Galatians 5:19–21).

Despair often takes root when our hope depends on things that are changeable — people, circumstances, or our ability to fix things. It quietly grows in the soil of disappointment and fear, whispering, “Nothing will ever change.”

Yet even there, the Spirit of God speaks a different word: “I’m still here.” Where despair isolates, joy draws us back into connection. Where despair blinds, joy helps us see grace again — reminding us that light still breaks through, even in the darkest soil.

Jesus Himself acknowledged sorrow but promised lasting joy on the other side of suffering. In John 16:20-22, He said to His disciples, “You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy… Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”

How the Holy Spirit cultivates joy in us

It’s often right in the middle of the struggle – the pain, hopelessness and despair - that the Holy Spirit cultivates joy (James 1:2-4; 1 Peter 1:6-8).

He does this in several ways. He develops gratitude, opening our hearts to see what God has already done, even when life feels empty. He strengthens trust, helping us rest in God’s timing and wisdom rather than our own understanding. And He nurtures awareness of His presence, reminding us that we are never truly alone, even when the silence feels long.

As we yield to His work, He pulls up the roots of despair — fear, self-pity, cynicism — and replaces them with peace and praise. Over time, our inner world begins to reflect His joy more than our circumstances.

Practising joy in everyday life

Joy doesn’t happen by accident. We cooperate with the Spirit by intentionally cultivating it, so here are some practical tips to help with that:

Start your day with gratitude: joy begins when we count grace, not grievances (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18; Psalm 118:24).

Guard your inputs: what you dwell on shapes what you feel. Fill your mind with Scripture, truth, and songs that lift your gaze to Christ (Philippians 4:8; Colossians 3:2).

Worship in weakness: singing or praying when you feel broken invites strength into your spirit (Philippians 4:6; Psalm 42:5).

Stay close to community: joy multiplies when shared; despair thrives in isolation (Hebrews 10:24-25; Romans 12:15; Ecclesiastes 4:9-10).

Speak life to your soul: declare God’s faithfulness aloud — it reminds your heart what’s true (Proverbs 18:21; Psalm 103:1-2; Psalm 34:1-3).

Joy is a choice to look up. It’s a spiritual discipline that says, “Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines… yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will be joyful in God my Savior” (Habakkuk 3:17-18).

Final thoughts

Joy is often mistaken for happiness — something that depends on what’s happening. But biblical joy is far deeper. It’s not an emotion we summon; it’s a fruit the Holy Spirit grows in us as we learn to trust God through every season.

It transforms the atmosphere of your heart. You begin to face life not as a victim of circumstance, but as a vessel of the Spirit and a witness to Christ. You learn to smile in storms, not because you enjoy the rain, but because you know the One who commands it to cease.

The same Spirit who raised Jesus from the dead now fills you to make your life a living testimony of hope that refuses to die.