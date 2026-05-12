Controversial home education regulations come into effect

Staff writer
school, education
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act, which has now become law, requires all home-educating families in England and Wales to register their children with the local authority.  

Previously, the parents of home-educated children were only required to inform the local authorities if they were being withdrawn from the register of a school. If the child never entered the school system, there was no need to provide notification.

Supporters of the law claim it will improve the visibility of children and so reduce the risk of them falling prey to abuse. Critics describe it as an act of government overreach which places a greater administrative burden on parents.

The law is likely to have a disproportionate impact on Christian families, many of whom home-educate due to concerns about the teachings and influences their children will be exposed to in schools.

The Christian Institute has previously expressed concerns about the law, particularly about a Conservative amendment which gives the local authority, rather than parents, the right to decide what is in a child’s best interests if the child is classed as a “child in need”.

That particular provision was criticised as potentially having a disproportionate impact on disabled children, many of whom are classed as being “in need”.

The new law may also have implications for churches, as well as parents. The Christian Institute's Head of Education, John Denning, has previously said, “Of course it is important that there is intervention where a child is at risk, but the Conservative amendment goes far beyond that. The law must respect the principle that ordinarily, it is for parents to make decisions about children.”

While still wary of the new law, The Christian Institute has welcomed the fact that it is not as burdensome or intrusive as earlier drafts intended.

Before receiving Royal Assent there were proposals that would have required parents to log the amount of time a child spent receiving education from each parent and from any other tutor or individual teaching them.

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