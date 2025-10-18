Church-run family centre in Stornoway boosts wellbeing across the Western Isles

Rev Tommy MacNeill (centre, front row) with fellow members of the Barn Project team and representatives from Martin's Memorial, The Shed and O'Mac Construction. (Photo: Church of Scotland)

A major new community facility designed to support families and promote wellbeing across the Western Isles has reached a key landmark, with the official handover of The Barn Family Centre in Stornoway.

The centre is a partnership between Martin’s Memorial Church, a long-standing Church of Scotland congregation known for its deep community engagement, and local charity The Shed Project, which provides youth, family, and recovery support services across the islands.

It has been built by O’Mac Construction, a local firm recognised for its quality craftsmanship and commitment to community-focused projects.

Purpose-built to serve the diverse needs of island residents spanning all ages, The Barn offers spaces for counselling, group sessions, recovery support, and social connection, complete with an inviting café-inspired setting.

Rev Tommy MacNeil, of Martin’s Memorial Church, praised the construction team, saying their “professionalism, attention to detail, and heart” had “exceeded all expectations”.

“We are so thankful for what they’ve helped us create,” he continued.

Claire Smith, chair of The Shed Project, described the development as “a new era” for community support in the islands.

“The opening of The Barn Family Centre heralds a new era in the development of The Shed Project, deepening our work with families and expanding our reach across the island communities,” she said. “We are truly excited for what this space will make possible.”

The Shed commemorated the handover with a Barn Business Dinner at Lews Castle, where Stagecoach co-founder and prominent Scottish businessman Sir Brian Souter delivered the keynote address.