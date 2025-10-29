Church of England welcomes growth in attendance for the fourth year in a row

(Photo: Church of England)

Latest statistics from the Church of England reveal a fourth consecutive year of growth in attendance at services, although total figures remain lower than before the pandemic and more churches have become smaller than have grown.

In 2024, the Church recorded 1.009 million regular worshippers, a rise of 0.6 per cent on the previous year and the second year in a row since the pandemic that overall figures have surpassed a million.

Data from the annual Statistics for Mission also show an increase of 1.5 per cent in average all age attendance at Sunday services, growing to 581,000 in 2024. Overall attendance across the week increased by 1.6 cent to reach just over 702,000 last year.

The Church of England said that the increase was being driven by a recovery in adult attendance, with average Sunday and weekly attendance by over-16s growing by 1.8 per cent each.

The statistics also show an increase in adult and teenage baptisms. In 2024, there were 8,700 adult baptisms in the Church of England, up from 7,800 the previous year. Among young people aged 11 to 17, baptisms rose from 2,100 in 2023 to 2,400 the following year, while confirmations rose by 5.3 per cent from 10,700 to 11,300.

The figures show that the post-pandemic recovery is slowing, the report admits, but it concludes nonetheless that the Church of England is moving closer to its project pre-pandemic trend and in some places has seen more growth than expected.

"Of course, while nationally and in almost every diocese attendance was lower in 2024 than in 2018, across 16,000 Church of England churches there is wide variation. Some churches have declined faster than the average, some less fast, and some have grown," the report reads.

"Church-level figures can be affected by unusual events, which can mask genuine trends, particularly in point comparisons; there is therefore not always a clear trend when looking at an individual church.

"Nevertheless, however one chooses to look at it, more Church of England churches became smaller from 2019 to 2024 than grew.

"As an illustration: in approximately 12% of churches the usual Sunday attendance, average Sunday attendance, and average weekly attendance were all higher in 2024 than in 2019; in approximately 48% of churches the usual Sunday attendance, average Sunday attendance, and average weekly attendance were all lower in 2024 than in 201925.

"That is not to say that there are not positive signs: the post-pandemic recovery has been encouraging, as has the fact that attendance continued to rise, albeit slightly, from 2023 to 2024. Some churches are growing.

"There were more adult baptisms in 2024 than in 2019. As has always been the case, people are continuing to come to faith, and to find a welcome in Church of England churches."

Success stories include St Michael and All Angels church in Runcorn, which last year held its biggest ever baptism service with 17 new Christians, and enjoyed the highest number of confirmations in 20 years.

The Bishop of Colchester, Roger Morris, remains optimistic. He said: "Our church communities have continued to work imaginatively and enthusiastically in order to recover after the pandemic.

"Although not everywhere, nor to the same degree in each place, we are seeing more and more people engaging with their local church, attending enquirers’ courses, seeking baptism and confirmation and playing an active role in the church community.

"This report outlines some hugely positive signs of growth, particularly in the churches’ outreach to children and young people, a key priority for the Church of England.

"I am hearing stories every week of people in North Essex who have found peace, meaning and purpose through their involvement with the church and in their deepening faith in God."

The Bishop of Aston, Esther Prior, said God was continuing to work in "remarkable ways".

"In the last couple of weeks I have confirmed over 30 new believers, including 10 from Hodge Hill," she said.

"It’s deeply moving to witness lives transformed by the hope of the gospel, signs that the Church is alive and growing."