Church of England halts plans for standalone same-sex blessing services

(Photo: Church of England / Sam Atkins)

Bishops in the Church of England have decided not to move ahead with a trial of standalone services of blessing for same-sex couples.

They have also decided that the current ban on priests marrying same-sex partners will remain in place for now.

The House of Bishops reached its decisions at a meeting last week that reviewed theological and legal advice relating to the February 2023 vote in the General Synod to permit same-sex blessings.

Since that time, same-sex blessings have been introduced as part of regular church services despite strong opposition from evangelicals.

The question before the House of Bishops was whether 'bespoke' standalone services of blessing could be made available to same-sex couples, and whether clergy could legally enter into same-sex marriages.

Legal advice considered by the bishops has determined that introducing standalone services would require two thirds majorities in the three houses of Synod at final approval, while legislation allowing clergy to marry same-sex partners would require simple majorities.

Although final decisions will be taken by the bishops in December, they have "agreed in principle that both bespoke service and clergy same-sex marriage would need formal synodical and legislative processes to be completed before they could be permitted".

"Although there remains a wide range of views within the House on questions of sexuality and relationships, there was strong consensus on the need for unity, transparency and proper process alongside pastoral care," the Church of England said.

"Despite personal convictions across traditions, the House of Bishops recognised these were the procedural realities to effect any future change."

At their December meeting, bishops will "explore what formal legislative process – such as an amending canon and measure – would be required before clergy could be permitted to be in a same sex civil marriage".

"Until then the current guidelines would remain in place," the Church of England said.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, chair of the Living in Love and Faith Programme Board, said: "As we continue prayerfully to navigate this important work on behalf of the Church, we believe these are the right decisions following further legal and theological advice.

"However, we recognise that for some, they will be difficult and disappointing.

"I continue to pray for God’s grace and gentleness for all as we continue to discern a way through these questions."