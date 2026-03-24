Church leaders condemn antisemitic ambulance attack

(Photo: @ChaskelBennett and @mosezichmir)

Christian leaders have been united in their condemnation of a firebomb attack on four ambulances operated by a Jewish charity.

The arson on the Hatzola ambulances happened in Golders Green, London, in the early hours of Monday morning, and is believed to have been carried out by three suspects.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood called it an “abhorrent crime” and has vowed to take action against rising antisemitism that has left British Jews living in fear.

An Iran-aligned militant group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya, the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right, has claimed responsibility.

The BBC said that the claim was made on the group's Telegram channel but has not been substantiated.

Sir Mark Rowley, head of the Metropolitan Police, said police were "pursuing all lines of enquiry". The attack is being investigated by counter-terror officers, although at the moment it is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime and not a terror incident.

Commenting on the attack, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah Mullally, said, "My prayers are with the Jewish community after the appalling antisemitic attack on Hatzola ambulances in Golders Green. Such acts of violence, hatred and intimidation have no place in our society."

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, said it was "a completely abhorrent and unjustifiable attack on the Jewish community and on all who are engaged in health care in this country".

"We stand together against the prejudice, discrimination and hatred that leads to acts of violence," he said.

The Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, Richard Moth, has called for unity and respect.

“I am shocked at the vandalism of Jewish charity Hatzola’s ambulances that serve the community in North London and condemn any attacks on faith communities," he said.

"I pay tribute to all those who work in our ambulance services in the capital and across the country. I call on all people of faith and good will to stand together to promote respect for all.”

Golders Green is home to a large Jewish community and many synagogues. The Hatzola charity is run by volunteers and has served the area since 1979.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said, "The antisemitic arson attack in Golders Green is horrifying. I’ve been in touch with Jewish community leaders this morning and will continue to do so throughout the day. An attack on our Jewish community is an attack on us all. We will fight the poison that is antisemitism."