Christian leaders pay pastoral visits to troubled Palestinian Christians

Patriarch Theophilos III and Cardinal Pizzaballa. (Photo: Higher Presidential Committee of Church Affairs in Palestine)

Church leaders from a range of traditions have made pastoral visits to Christian communities in Gaza and the West Bank.

The visit took place amid a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and worsening humanitarian and economic conditions in the West Bank.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of the Holy City of Jerusalem, Theophilos III and the Catholic Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa arrived in Gaza on Monday.

The patriarchs said that their visit to Gaza was carried out as part of their pastoral responsibility not just to Christians in the area, but the entire population, which, a statement said continues “to endure grave humanitarian suffering, fear, loss and uncertainty".

During their visit the patriarchs met with local Christians and others impacted by the war. The visit was described as “a ministry of consolation, mercy and steadfast Christian witness rooted in the Gospel and in the sacred vocation of the Holy City".

Concurrently the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury, Sarah Mullally, was taking part in a five-day pilgrimage taking in parts of Israel and the West Bank. Mullally’s trip was also framed as a pastoral visit to hear firsthand the troubles and concerns of Christian Palestinians.

In her own visit, the Archbishop visited holy sites, met Layan Nasir, a Palestinian Christian recently released from detention by Israel, and preached at St Peter’s Anglican Church in the West Bank.

During her sermon, Mullally spoke of the continued restrictions that Palestinian Christians have imposed on them by Israel, particularly related to freedom of movement.

She said she recognised their “ongoing struggle for freedom and dignity”.

“I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to join you in prayer and fellowship. I recognise the costliness of life for you and your families, and the costliness of following Jesus here in this land, which was our Saviour’s home and is your home," she said.