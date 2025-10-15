Christian groups support government's charter on child rights

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The government’s Global Charter on Children’s Care Reform has been welcomed a number of Christian and charitable organisations from around the world.

The Charter calls for the protection of the right of children to a normal family upbringing. It essentially seeks to move away from a model in which children are placed in institutions and instead are raised in family-based models, such as fostering.

The initiative has received backing from the Church Mission Society (CMS), Tearfund Ireland, World Vision, the Wonder Foundation and UNICEF.

The Charter aims to provide a framework within which world governments, faith and civic groups and even individuals with experience in the care system cooperate with the aim of ensuring that all children are brought up in a loving family.

Ideally, the Charter aims to strengthen families so that children can live with their families of birth.

Andy Roberts, CEO of the Church Mission Society, said, “Every child deserves the best start in life within caring families and communities, but globally, there are over five million children living in institutions which harm their short-term and long-term development.”

Roberts noted that most children in institutions are not orphans, but are placed there due to poverty and a lack of services. He added that investing in people and in growth would be more effective than sending children to orphanages.

He also spoke of his time as co-founder of ReVive International, a charity that sought to provide shelter and protection for vulnerable girls in Brazil.

“From the moment we set up ReVive, our vision has been of a day when we could close down our children’s shelter homes because children were being cared for within a strong, quality, fostering service," he said.

"We strongly believe that children should be brought up in families, where their hope can be restored and they can look forward to a future free from abuse inside a loving, caring family.”

“As a global community, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that no child is left behind and that every child has the opportunity to thrive in a safe and supportive environment.

"CMS pledges its full support to the UK Government’s Global Charter on Children’s Care Reform and commits to working alongside other stakeholders to make these principles a reality to create a brighter, safer, and more equitable future for children around the world.”