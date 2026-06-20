Christian charity highlights religious freedom concerns among World Cup nations

Obianuju Mbah
Bible, Christianity, Christian,
 (Photo: Getty/iStock)

As football fans around the world turn their attention to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Christian charity Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) is drawing attention to a different reality facing millions of people in several of the competing nations: restrictions on religious freedom.

The tournament, which began on June 11 and is being hosted across the US, Mexico and Canada, features a record 48 national teams. 

However, according to ACN, many of the countries represented continue to struggle with serious challenges relating to freedom of religion or belief.

Editor-in-chief of ACN’s Religious Freedom in the World report, Marta Petrosillo, said the tournament serves as a reminder of values that extend beyond sport.

“While fans may support different national teams, the World Cup also reminds us of the values that unite us – respect for human dignity and freedom of religion or belief,” she commented. 

Drawing on findings from its Religious Freedom in the World report, ACN said that 14 of the countries taking part in the World Cup have significant concerns regarding religious liberty, ranging from discrimination against religious minorities to outright persecution.

Among them are Iran, Saudi Arabia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which the charity classifies as countries where religious persecution is taking place.

In Iran and Saudi Arabia, legal restrictions continue to affect converts from Islam and members of religious communities that lack official recognition. 

Individuals accused of violating these regulations can face severe penalties, including imprisonment and execution.

Meanwhile, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, ongoing conflict and instability have been exacerbated by militant activity by the jihadist group, the Allied Democratic Forces, in the eastern part of the country, creating a difficult environment for many faith communities.

The charity also identified 11 participating nations where substantial discrimination linked to religion has been reported, including Egypt, Haiti, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Jordan. 

ACN noted that concerns are not limited to countries commonly associated with religious freedom violations. 

Mexico, one of the tournament’s host nations, continues to face security challenges linked to organised crime. 

The charity said clergy and pastoral workers have increasingly found themselves targeted by drug criminal groups seeking greater influence within local communities.

ACN also highlighted Iraq as an example of religious diversity within international football. 

While religious minorities in the country have experienced decades of hardship, Iraq's national team includes players from a range of religious and ethnic backgrounds, including four Christians, comprising 15% of the squad. 

Ms Petrosillo remarked: “The World Cup brings together people from every culture, religion and nation. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness of the challenges that millions of people around the world still face in exercising their fundamental right to freedom of religion or belief.” 

She urged all governments to protect the right of individuals to “freely practice, change or share their faith without fear of discrimination or persecution.”

ACN is using the World Cup as a platform to advance a petition urging governments and the UN to strengthen efforts to safeguard freedom of religion and hold perpetrators of religious persecution accountable.

The charity pointed to Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which affirms every person's right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.

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