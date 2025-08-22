Call to release Eritrean pastors held without charge for 21 years

Asmara, the capital of Eritrea. (Photo: Getty/iStock)

Friday is UN International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief. In recognition of the day, Open Doors UK and a number of other charities have called for the release of seven Christian leaders in Eritrea, who have been imprisoned for 21 years.

Eritrea is ranked number six on Open Doors’ annual persecution watch list.

Despite the fact that 44 per cent of the population are Christians, Eritrea is sometimes referred to as the 'North Korea of Africa' due to the extremely dictatorial nature of the government.

Only three Christian denominations are recognised by the government, the Eastern Orthodox Church, Catholicism and Lutheranism. Evangelicals and any Christians not falling into these categories often face severe persecution from the government and even from their families and local communities.

According to Open Doors, much anti-Christian persecution comes from Christians of other denominations, particularly from the Eastern Orthodox Church.

Its research found that between January and May 2024, over 120 Christians were detained without charge.

Open Doors International Global Advocacy Director, Tiffany Barrans, said, “Eritrean church leaders - the Rev. Haile Naizge, Dr. Kuflu Gebremeskel, Rev Million Gebreselassie, Dr Futsum Gebrenegus, Rev Dr Tekleab Menghisteab, Rev. Gebremedhin Gebregiorgis, Rev Pastor Kidane Weldou - have been detained arbitrarily for at least 20 years.

“Not one has been charged or brought before a court. They have had no legal representation, and their families have not been permitted to visit them. Their plight epitomises the suffering of thousands of prisoners of conscience currently held without charge or trial in Eritrea.

“We are calling for their immediate release.”

It is believed that the seven church leaders are being held in Wengel Mermera Criminal Investigation Centre, a maximum-security prison that has been compared to a dungeon.

Three of those being held are Orthodox priests connected to the renewal movement within the church. Orthodox patriarch Abune Anonios was ordered by the government to shut the movement down and excommunicate its 3,000 members.

He refused to do so and was removed from office and placed under house arrest. No one is certain on what grounds the other four church leaders were arrested.

On Thursday, the campaign group Voices 4 Justice held a peaceful protest outside the Eritrean Embassy in London. Demonstrators prayed before handing in a letter to the Embassy protesting the situation.

One country expert who cannot be named for security reasons said: "Anything done by any churches or its members seen as a threat to the absolute control currently in place will be subjected to punishment.”