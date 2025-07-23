Bridging the generational gap: what we can learn from Paul's relationship with Timothy

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The “Gen Z stare” is causing quite the stir. Have you heard of it?

It’s the detached and, according to The New York Times, "unreadable" gaze that some people are apparently experiencing from Gen Z in shops, at work and other settings.

Where older generations expect a cheerful greeting or warm eye contact, they may be met with what seems like indifference. But I like to think that this gaze isn’t so much about poor customer service as it is a cultural signal.

To Gen Z, this expression is shaped by the times: a world deeply impacted by digital overload, social media, global crises, and the pressure of a capitalist system, not to mention millions of young people growing up in the social isolation of the Covid years.

Many young people say it reflects emotional fatigue, a preference for honesty over performative cheerfulness, and a quiet rebellion against the idea that politeness is a currency for advancement.

To older generations, however, it often comes across as disrespectful or apathetic.

This isn’t the first time friction has occurred between generations. But instead of deepening the divide, what if we sought a biblical model for bridging it?

The relationship between the Apostle Paul and Timothy offers a powerful lens for understanding how different generations can walk - and work - together despite their differences.

Paul and Timothy: A Blueprint for Generational Unity

Paul was likely about 30 years older than Timothy. Scholars believe Timothy was in his late teens or early twenties when he began journeying with Paul, who by then was a seasoned apostle with a wealth of knowledge, experience, and authority.

Given that age gap, Paul could have easily dismissed Timothy as immature or inexperienced. But he didn’t. Instead, Paul invested in him. He became a spiritual father, mentor, encourager, and friend. He wrote to Timothy, “Don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young” (1 Timothy 4:12). He trusted him with critical responsibilities, such as visiting churches and delivering important letters (Philippians 2:20). Their relationship was deeply affectionate - Paul often referred to Timothy as his son (1 Timothy 1:2; 2 Timothy 2:1) and once wrote, “Recalling your tears, I long to see you, so that I may be filled with joy” (2 Timothy 1:4).

Paul modelled humility. Despite his seniority, he didn’t make Timothy prove his worth through performance or tradition. Instead, he empowered him.

Timothy, for his part, had to remain teachable and humble (1 Corinthians 4:7; 2 Timothy 3:10-11). He received Paul’s spiritual guidance, constructive correction, and encouragement. He honoured the trust placed in him with faithfulness and integrity.

The Power of a Shared Purpose

Their relationship was more than emotional, it was purposeful. They were united in a common goal: advancing the gospel of Jesus Christ (2 Timothy 1:8). And this is the key to any real reconciliation between generations - a shared focus beyond ourselves.

Jesus is the bridge between every generation (Ephesians 2:14-16; Galatians 3:28). In Him, we are one body and one family (Romans 12:4-5). And His love is the only true foundation for healing divides (Colossians 3:14). His love is patient, kind, selfless, not easily angered, not proud, forgives, does not envy, does not boast, always protects, always trusts and always hopes (1 Corinthians 13:4-8).

Older generations carry spiritual depth, wisdom, and experience. Younger generations bring creativity, energy, and boldness.

When both walk in humility and love, they can support each other through joy, hardship, and growth. Together, they can reveal the beauty of Christ to the world and partner in bringing His kingdom here on Earth (John 13:34-35).

Cry for Connection?

What if instead of reacting with judgement, older generations responded with curiosity, compassion, and mentorship? What if younger generations, rather than retreating, valued the wisdom offered by those who have gone before?

Instead of getting hung up on whether the “Gen Z stare” is an act of rudeness or not, it might be more helpful to see it as a God-given opportunity to build bridges across the generations that last. After all, we know that young people are spiritually open and yet at the same time, desperately lonely.

We shouldn't let a little stare put us off reaching out and building those vital human connections.