Army Cadet chaplain role recognised with promotion

Padre Alan Jeans MBE (L).

The Army Cadets have announced the promotion of their lead chaplain, Padre Alan Jeans, in recognition of his significant contribution and the “substantial progress” made by the cadets' wellbeing team.

The Army Cadets aim to provide young people with a taste of army life and offer a place where they can learn skills, make friendships and have fun.

The group introduced the role of lead chaplain in 2022, shortly before it launched its “Wellbeing Pillar”, which aims to provide mental health and medical support.

Jeans has been promoted to the rank of Chaplain to the Forces Class 2, a position equivalent to that of a Lt Colonel. In a statement the cadets said the promotion “acknowledges the vital support the chaplain role provides to the wider Army Cadet community”.

Jeans first volunteered to serve as a chaplain in 2002 and was awarded an MBE in 2021 for services to the army chaplaincy.

Col Pat O’Meara, Head of Wellbeing Army Cadets UK, said: “This promotion marks a milestone for the Army Cadets and the wellbeing of our young people. The lead chaplain role is much more than ceremonial—it’s about providing real, meaningful support to cadets and volunteers across the UK.

“Padre Alan Jeans has been instrumental in shaping our chaplaincy service as a key part of our wellbeing strategy, and this powerful recognition reflects not just the vital role our chaplains have, but the growing importance of mental, emotional, and spiritual care in youth development today.”

The Rt Rev Stephen Luke, Bishop of Salisbury also welcomed the news - the city is home to many service personnel due to the presence of Salisbury Plain, a training ground for British forces.

The bishop said, “It is wonderful that Alan’s passion for service has been recognised in this way.

"The Diocese of Salisbury is home to many serving army personnel and, working in partnership—as Alan has modelled—we seek to support all those who serve in our armed forces.

“Our vision is that by making jesus known, all may flourish and grow. Our close relationship with the Army has already led to personnel exploring ordination and sharing their personal stories of faith.”