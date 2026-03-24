Archbishop warns of threat to Christianity in Nigeria

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja. (Photo: Aid to the Church in Need)

A leading Nigerian archbishop has warned that Christianity is facing a sustained and deliberate threat in Africa’s most populous nation, as waves of violence, kidnappings and fear continue to spread.

Ignatius Kaigama made the remarks at a press conference in Madrid organised by Aid to the Church in Need, where he spoke candidly about the challenges facing Christians in Nigeria.

He said: “There is an Islamic programme to reduce the influence, growth and development of the Christian faith in Nigeria. A deliberate programme by Islamists to reduce the Christian presence in this country…”

The archbishop also warned of the growing impact of Shari’a law in parts of the country, saying: “Shari‘a has also been imposed on many who are not Muslims. Although they say it is only for Muslims, many people in the north have lost their rights, their lives and cannot live in a proper way.

“If this continues, we will be in danger of losing our faith and of not having the necessary strength to sustain our faith and our Church.”

Violence in northern Nigeria continues to be driven by extremist groups including Boko Haram and ISWAP, alongside attacks blamed on Fulani militants and a rise in criminal kidnappings.

Archbishop Kaigama described how both clergy and worshippers are being targeted in an effort to spread fear.

“They are injecting fear into our priests, kidnapping priests again and again and again.

“They are injecting fear into the laity who gather to celebrate Mass by bombing them, shooting them, threatening them ... to prevent them from getting together.”

Recent attacks underline the scale of the crisis. On 16 March, in Maiduguri, suicide bombers struck a hospital, market and post office, killing 28 people and injuring more than 100.

Even in the capital, Abuja, the situation is worsening. The archbishop revealed that priests have been kidnapped in his own diocese, while others have fled parishes due to repeated death threats.

He also reflected on international efforts to address the crisis, including military action linked to Donald Trump in late 2025.

While noting that the US president “was the first international leader to announce that the Church of Nigeria was being persecuted”, he said the strikes “has further inflamed the Islamists in that territory”.

He added: “The number of attacks and kidnappings by Boko Haram and the other groups has been growing ever since …

“We thought he was going to come and attack the root of the problem, the root of Boko Haram, that he was going to eradicate all this and that we could live in peace. It has not achieved much – in fact it has achieved the opposite effect.”

Describing the scale of the crisis, Archbishop Kaigama said the number of murders and kidnappings is “incredible”, adding that his overriding concern is “how to heal Nigeria”.

He stressed that the conflict is not only about religion, but also deeper national struggles.

“There is a competition for the soul of Nigeria. And not only the soul, but also the material resources.”

Despite the violence, he called on the international community to take concrete action, while also urging Christians to respond in faith.

“Prayer can heal all problems,” he said.

The archbishop has called for greater international support and continued prayer as efforts to address the violence and instability in Nigeria continue.