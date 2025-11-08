Anglicans meet in India to tackle modern slavery

Delegates came from around the Anglican Communion. (Photo: USPG)

Anglicans met this week in the Diocese of Durgapur in north India for a conference aimed at tackling human trafficking and slavery. The conference was run by the diocese in conjunction with missionary organisation United Society Partners in the Gospel (USPG).

The Diocese of Durgapur has been praised for its long running anti-trafficking programme, which is operated in partnership with USPG.

It is estimated that nearly 50 million people around the world are living in a form of modern slavery, of these, 11 million are estimated to live in India, making the country the slavery capital of the world.

Criminal profits generated from forced labour are estimated to be at around £185 billion per year across the globe.

The Rev Canon Dr Peniel Rajkumar, Global Theologian and Director of Global Mission at USPG, said, "These are not distant statistics: they are real people created in God’s image, with inherent worth, dignity, and value, regardless of status or circumstance. Because of this, the Church cannot remain passive.

"As Christians, we are called to respond: to 'let the oppressed go free' (Isaiah 58:6), to 'seek justice, rescue the oppressed' (Isaiah 1:17), and to proclaim 'freedom for the captives' (Luke 4:18).”

The conference drew around 50 participants from different countries, professions and backgrounds across the Anglican Communion worldwide.

Delegates also took part in a field visit to Durgapur’s anti-trafficking programme and met with those who operate it to gain insights into how to defeat modern slavery.

The Rt Rev Sameer Isaac Khimla, Bishop of Durgapur, said, “Human trafficking continues to be one of the darkest realities of our time, affecting millions, stripping individuals of their identity, freedom, and hope. As a Church and as a community rooted in faith and compassion, we cannot stand by in silence”.