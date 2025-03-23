AI and the visual interpretation of Scripture: A new era of biblical storytelling?

(Photo: Unsplash/Aaron Burden)

The relationship between faith and storytelling has always been central to Christianity. From the parables of Jesus to grand cinematic adaptations of biblical narratives, each generation has found new ways to bring Scripture to life.

Today, artificial intelligence presents an unprecedented opportunity: the ability to generate detailed visual interpretations of biblical stories at a fraction of the cost of traditional filmmaking. But while AI holds great promise as a tool for evangelism, it also raises serious theological and ethical questions about the nature of divine revelation, artistic integrity, and the role of human interpretation.

Imagine a feature-length film of the Book of Jonah, created almost entirely by AI. The storm-tossed ship, the great fish, Jonah’s reluctant journey to Nineveh - each scene rendered in stunning realism, accessible to audiences worldwide.

Traditionally, such a project would require enormous financial investment, skilled animators, actors, and months - if not years - of work. AI, by contrast, offers the possibility of near-instant creation, democratising biblical storytelling in ways previously unimaginable.

High-quality animated films, which would typically take a team of human animators painstaking months to complete, could instead be generated in a fraction of the time, potentially bringing biblical narratives to the screen with unprecedented speed and accessibility.

Ministries, churches, and independent Christian filmmakers could produce high-quality biblical content without relying on the unpredictable interests of Hollywood studios. Evangelism, particularly in a digital age, could be transformed.

Yet AI’s efficiency and accessibility do not come without challenges. Theological accuracy is one of the most pressing concerns. AI models generate content based on pre-existing data, which means they are shaped by algorithms rather than by a deep understanding of Scripture.

While human filmmakers bring artistic interpretation to biblical stories, they also engage in theological study, historical research, and spiritual discernment.

Can an AI, which lacks a soul, wisdom, or reverence for God’s Word, faithfully depict a story meant to convey divine truth? If an AI-generated film subtly alters a biblical message - perhaps adding dramatic tension where none existed, or failing to capture the nuances of ancient Near Eastern culture - does it risk misleading audiences rather than drawing them closer to the heart of Scripture?

For some theologians, the issue runs deeper. The interpretation of God’s Word has always been a sacred task, requiring prayer, study, and guidance from the Holy Spirit. The introduction of AI into this process raises questions about what it means for human beings to engage with Scripture. Is it possible for AI-generated content to reflect God’s inspiration, or does it reduce sacred storytelling to a mechanical process? Could it inadvertently encourage passivity in biblical engagement, where people consume visually stunning content without wrestling with the deeper truths of the text?

At the same time, Christian history has always been marked by technological change. The printing press made the Bible widely available, radio and television brought the Gospel to new audiences, and the internet revolutionised evangelism. AI may simply be the latest tool in this ongoing evolution. If guided by sound theology, it could serve as a powerful means of making Scripture accessible to those who might never open a Bible but would watch a compelling visual narrative of its stories.

The challenge is ensuring that AI does not become an unchecked force shaping biblical interpretation, but rather a tool used with wisdom, discernment, and faithfulness to the text.

When all is said and done, the question is one of stewardship. AI is neither inherently good nor bad; its value depends on how it is used. If deployed with theological integrity, it could become a valuable aid in sharing the Gospel. But if it prioritises spectacle over Scripture, or convenience over careful interpretation, it risks distorting the very message it seeks to communicate.

As Christian filmmakers, scholars, and leaders navigate this new landscape, they need to ask: does AI help us proclaim God’s truth more clearly, or does it obscure the deeper call to engage with His Word?

How this technology is used could radically shape the future of biblical storytelling, and with it, the way generations encounter the Good News.

Duncan Williams is outreach director for the Christian Free Press and has worked for Son Christian Media here in the UK and Recovery Network Radio in the United States. He is an ordained minister and a long-term member of Christians in Media. He provides content and syndicated news for regional publisher www.inyourarea.co.uk