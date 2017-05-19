William Gladstone's eight greatest quotes on the day he died

Society
Christian Today staff writer

William Gladstone was, for many, one of Britain's greatest Prime Ministers.

A faithful churchgoer in the Church of England Gladstone, who died on this day, worked to remove restrictions and prejudice against Catholics during his time in office.

Disliked by Queen Victoria and many of the upper class because of principled moral stance, he was hailed a hero by ordinary working people.

Here are eight quotes from Gladstone, to mark the day he died:

William Gladstone was a liberal politician who was Prime Minister on four separate occasions.Wikipedia

1. 'Selfishness is the greatest curse of the human race.'

2. 'Liberalism is trust of the people tempered by prudence. Conservatism is distrust of the people tempered by fear.'

3. 'The disease of an evil conscience is beyond the practice of all the physicians of all the countries in the world.'

4. 'No man ever became great or good except through many and great mistakes.'

5. 'Be happy with what you have and are, be generous with both, and you won't have to hunt for happiness.'

6. 'Nothing that is morally wrong can be politically right.'

7. 'It is the duty of government to make it difficult for people to do wrong, easy to do right.'

8. 'Justice delayed is justice denied.'

