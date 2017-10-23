What is the Promised Land for Christians?

Unless we make our home in God, we will always be homesick. Pixabay

In the Bible we read God calling His people out of where they are into a land that He will give them. This "promised land," as it is called, was something so wonderful that they were willing to let go of their current lives to pursue it.

But what is this promised land exactly? As Christians, do we have a promised land? Yes we do. Let's talk about it.

Vagabonds

In Genesis we read that God created the Garden of Eden. It was such a beautiful paradise, with no sin and death in it. There was no bloodshed there. Human and animal diet was made up of lettuce, broccoli, and all sorts of vegetables and fruits (because there were no carnivores yet at that time). Money wasn't a problem. Boredom didn't exist either. (see Genesis 1-2)

When Adam and Eve sinned, however, they were booted out of paradise. The whole fallen human race no longer had entry to Eden, and they became vagabonds on the earth they were to dominate. Because of sin, we lost our home – our place beside God. (see Genesis 3)

As humans enslaved and ravaged by sin, we became orphans separated from our Father. We became nomads without a home. No matter how rich we may become and no matter how many houses, mansions, and RVs we can buy, we'll never find the home that we were designed to live in.

Friends, we really don't belong here. We were meant to be with God.

A promised land

This leads me to what I want to say. Later in Genesis, God called Abram out of his father's house and called him into a "promised land." We know that God promised him that he'd be the father of many nations, and that his descendants would live in a land they could call their own. Hence Israel.

This promised land that God gives to all, however, is not a country or land that is temporal, but a land that will last for eternity; a place we can call our eternal home. Consider what the faithful men and women of God believed in: a promised land that is far better than any land in this world.

"These all died in faith, not having received the promises, but having seen them afar off were assured of them, embraced them and confessed that they were strangers and pilgrims on the earth. For those who say such things declare plainly that they seek a homeland. And truly if they had called to mind that country from which they had come out, they would have had opportunity to return. But now they desire a better, that is, a heavenly country. Therefore God is not ashamed to be called their God, for He has prepared a city for them." (Hebrews 11:13-16)

Meant for so much more

Friends, our promised land is God's heavenly dwelling place, a place where we will dwell with God and be with Him forever:

"And I heard a loud voice from heaven saying, "Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people. God Himself will be with them and be their God." (Revelation 21:3)

This is the promised land for all who believe. Christians from all nations are promised a heavenly home where God dwells with us, and the way for us to enter in is only through Jesus Christ.

While we experience all sorts of suffering and hardship in our lives on earth, having this promised land in our hearts gives us hope that no matter what we face as we follow the Lord Jesus Christ, we are assured of His rest.

Knowing this, let us all realize that our lives on earth, temporary as it is, is but a short moment. Let's live it for the glory of God, knowing full well that when it's time for us to come home to the Father, we'll see Him and dwell with Him forever.