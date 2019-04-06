What happens at Kanye West's new 'Sunday Service' events, according to Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian

(Photo: YouTube) Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' events are missing a few of the key ingredients found in most church services, like a sermon

The famous Kardashian sisters were on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this week and while there, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe finally revealed what actually goes on during Kanye West's new "Sunday Service" events.

When asked if West's "Sunday Service" was a church or not, his wife Kim answered, "We didn't really have a name for it because it's more just like a healing experience."

Pegged "emotional" and a "musical experience," West's "Sunday Service" takes place every weekend and features a spirited choir. The services are hosted by West and is an invite-only religious event. Celebrities such as Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and DMX have all been in attendance.

"It's really uplifting and you feel excellent," Khloe shared, noting that all of the Kardashians and their friends attend. "We have so many friends who maybe feel a little too judgmental when they go to church. When they come here they feel so free and safe, it's what everybody says, and you have a great time. It's a beautiful way to start your week."

Kimmel asked if people pray to "Kanye West," which made the audience erupt in laughter.

"There's actually no praying, there's no sermon, there's no word; it's just music," Kim explained.

"But it's Christian," Kourtney clarified. Later, she emphasized that they even sing West's hit song, "Jesus Walks."

"There's a choir; it's gospel music," Kim added.

Courtesy of The Christian Post