Well-loved elderly pastor found murdered in his home in 3rd act of violence against pastors in U.S. in March

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

March turned out to be a tragic month for three well-loved pastors who fell victim to senseless violence in the United States, with two of them killed and the other severely injured.

The latest victim was 81-year-old Pastor Joseph McDowell of the Southard Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio. He was found dead in his home on March 28, according to Christian News.

"It was definitely a homicide," Columbus Police Detective David Sicilian told the Columbus Dispatch. "He was killed at the hands of someone else."

McDowell's body was found after firefighters responded to a call about an explosion and fire inside a garage that had been converted into an apartment behind McDowell's house.

Police said based on the evidence at the scene of the crime they believe the pastor was murdered even though they are not sure yet whether the fire and McDowell's death are connected.

Advertisement

They also believe that McDowell was killed some time before the fire broke out.

Members of McDowell's congregation expressed their utmost grief after learning that their pastor had been found dead in his home.

Church treasurer Polly Hendricks told a local TV station that there was no reason for anyone to hurt McDowell.

"He didn't do nothing to nobody for anybody to do anything to him," she said. "He preached about love. He preached about compassion. He thought all his neighbours loved him."

The incident followed two other attacks on pastors in the same month.

On March 22, a pastor from San Fernando, California reportedly suffered a broken hip after he was assaulted by a former member of his church, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Rudy Trujillo, known by his parishioners at Faith Center as "Pastor Rudy," was struck in the head and kicked, according to reports.

On March 14, a beloved pastor and father of six from Salinas, California was treacherously and savagely attacked by a parishioner he was praying for.

Pastor Herbert Valero, 68, of Victory Outreach Church was fatally stabbed in the neck just outside his home by the suspect who was a member of his flock, a previous report said.