Welby apologises for hurt caused by farewell Lords speech

The outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has apologised after his farewell speech in the House of Lords sparked anger from victims of abuse.

Welby delivered the speech ahead of his departure from office next month and was accused of making light of serious safeguarding failings by the Church of England after he joked that a head had to "roll".

"The reality is that there comes a time if you are technically leading a particular institution or area of responsibility where the shame of what has gone wrong – whether one is personally responsible or not – must require a head to roll. And there is only, in this case, one head that rolls well enough."

He added, "I hope not literally," referencing a 14th century archbishop who was beheaded.

Welby resigned last month over institutional and personal failings in the handling of horrific abuse by late Christian camp organiser John Smyth. The Makin Review that prompted his resignation concluded that it was possible more victims could have been saved if Welby had reported Smyth to the police after becoming aware of the abuse in 2013.

Welby's comments in the Lords sparked a backlash even from senior clergy within the Church of England who accused him of appearing to shun personal responsibility.

Welby has now apologised, saying, "I would like to apologise wholeheartedly for the hurt that my speech has caused.

"I understand that my words – the things that I said, and those I omitted to say – have caused further distress for those who were traumatised, and continue to be harmed, by John Smyth's heinous abuse, and by the far reaching effects of other perpetrators of abuse.

"I did not intend to overlook the experience of survivors, or to make light of the situation – and I am very sorry for having done so.

"It remains the case that I take both personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period after 2013, and the harm that this has caused survivors.

"I continue to feel a profound sense of shame at the Church of England's historic safeguarding failures."

Smyth's victims spoke out against Welby's Lord's speech, saying that it had struck an inappropriately "frivolous" tone.

A victim who wished to remain anonymous told the London Evening Standard, "I have never come across anyone so tone deaf.

"He has resigned in shame, burdened by the Makin Review with 'moral and personal responsibility' and all he can do is joke about rolling heads.

"There have been two suicide attempts. This is no time to joke.

"This should have been time for reflection and sorrow. I am just appalled," he added.

He continued: "The bottom line is that John Smyth was not stopped in 2013, after the Archbishop, other bishops and scores of clergy knew about the abuse.

"He should be ashamed, not joking about his mates in the Lords."

One victim, using the pseudonym Graham Jones, told the BBC that he had been "disgusted" by the speech and said that Welby's tone "did not appear to be one of sorrow which is what was required".

"This would have been an opportunity to look into the camera and say sorry but instead he talked frivolously about a matter that has led to suicide attempts by victims," he said.

Premier Christian News reports that the Church of England's lead safeguarding bishops, Rt Rev Joanne Grenfell, Rt Rev Julie Conalty and Rt Rev Robert Springett, have written to victims of Smyth to apologise for Welby's comments.

"Both in content and delivery, the speech was utterly insensitive, lacked any focus on victims and survivors of abuse, especially those affected by John Smyth, and made light of the events surrounding the Archbishop's resignation. It was mistaken and wrong. We acknowledge and deeply regret that this has caused further harm to you in an already distressing situation," they said.

"We know that the Church of England has seriously failed over many years at many levels in relation to safeguarding, and we are so sorry that yesterday's speech was the antithesis of all that we are now trying to work towards in terms of culture change and redress with all of you.

"As lead bishops for safeguarding in the Church of England, we apologise to you."

The Bishop of Newcastle, Dr Helen-Ann Hartley, who led calls for Welby's resignation over the John Smyth scandal, told Channel 4 News's Cathy Newman that she was "greatly disturbed" and "greatly ashamed" by the speech and that it "seems to put the focus away from personal responsibility to a sense of corporate responsibility".

Lambeth Palace confirmed this week that Welby's last day in post as Archbishop of Canterbury will be on Epiphany on 6 January.

The duties of the office will be shared by the Archbishop of York, Bishop of London and Bishop of Dover until a new Archbishop of Canterbury is appointed.

"With the gracious agreement of HM The King, Archbishop Justin's last day in post as the Archbishop of Canterbury will be on the Feast of the Epiphany, 6th January 2025," a statement from Welby's office read.

"From that date, his primatial functions will be delegated, mainly to the Archbishop of York, his metropolitan functions to the Bishop of London and his diocesan functions to the Bishop of Dover."