Video of Houston pastor playing piano in his flooded home goes viral

Aric Harding played on despite sitting in several feet of dirty flood water (Instagram/AricHarding)

It's a stirring image: a pastor sitting quietly at a piano, ignoring for a moment the fact that his home is completely submerged in several feet of dirty water.

As Texas starts to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Harvey blew a course of destruction through the state, the most amazing stories of courage and endurance are emerging.

And Aric Harding's is another. The pastor and musician returned to his submerged home to check everything was ok and pick up a few essentials.

As he was going around his destroyed home, he took a moment to play a gentle tune on his son's piano.

He didn't record the moment for any fame; it was to reassure his son – a keen pianist – that the piano was still working fine in spite of the deluge.

'I just wanted to make a quick video to show him that piano works fine,' he said, according to the Associated Press.

He posted the video to Instagram and it obviously struck a chord as it's been viewed thousands of times.

The caption to the post quoted from Romans 8 after his church's pastor preached from it in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Specifically, he quoted Romans 8:18-28 which encourages believers to remember that their present sufferings are not worth comparing to the future glory.

He added an amazingly positive note about his hope for Houston going forward and the beauty that can still be seen even in the place of suffering.

'I think it's finally sinking in a little. What we used to have going as a city is gone. I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering,' he said.

The father of seven's story is so inspiring that singer Vanessa Carlton even offered on Twitter to buy him a new piano if their current one doesn't make it.