VeggieTales creator Phil Vischer launches new Bible for children

Michael Gryboski
Big Idea Entertainment

"VeggieTales" creator Phil Vischer has released a new children's Bible aimed at helping kids better understand the Bible and how it applies to their lives.

Titled the Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids: The Gospel in 52 Five-Minute Bible Stories, it was released earlier this month through JellyTelly Press.

In an announcement video posted to Twitter on Sept. 10, Vischer explained that he was releasing the children's Bible to help young people be more interested in the Good Book.

"When we teach kids the Bible, either we do one of two things: we hand them a whole full text Bible and they drown, they never make it past Leviticus, or we give them things that are so abbreviated, they're just little snapshots of Bible stories, that don't have the connective tissue that makes the Bible one cohesive story," said Vischer.

"Kids want to be part of a big story. That's why we love Star Wars, it's why we love Lord of the Rings. It's why they love Harry Potter. They want to be part of a big story."

Vischer said that he believed all too often people teaching kids the Bible "cut it up into little pieces," leading children to "never find themselves in the macro-story."

"The Laugh and Learn Bible walks your kids all the way through the Bible. 52 Bible stories starting with creation, ending with the New Heaven and the New Earth," he continued.

"Five-minute reads for parents and kids together. You can learn the Bible together with your kids. And the Laugh and Learn Bible can help you do that."

In April, the Trinity Broadcasting Network and Big Idea Content Group announced at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention that they were relaunching "VeggieTales."

The new episodes will involve Vischer and co-creator Mike Nawrocki reprising their roles as the voices of Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber. It is slated to be released this fall.

"TBN is excited to partner with Big Idea Content Group to bring new life to a much-loved children's brand," said Tom Newman, who oversees Development and Production at TBN in a statement released in April.

"These all new episodes will re-introduce VeggieTales to existing fans and remind new ones the importance of presenting biblical values through high-quality children's entertainment."

Courtesy of The Christian Post

Most Read

  1. Who is the antichrist? It may not be what we think

  2. Muslim convert to Christianity says Jesus appeared to him every night for weeks

  3. Four signs you have high emotional intelligence

  4. Islamic extremists tell Christians to convert or leave

  5. I'm not sick, I'm single

  6. Fifty years of struggling to communicate

  7. Worldwide climate strikes are 'prophetic', says Christian Aid

  8. Chief Rabbi says religious parents should be free to raise their children according to their beliefs

  9. Power and piety: what one of England's oldest stone churches is telling us about the spread of Christianity

More News

  1. laugh

    Four signs you have high emotional intelligence

  2. must-a-christian-woman-dress-modestly-to-church

    I'm not sick, I'm single

  3. chess

    Can you be a Christian and be competitive?

  4. netflix

    We're increasingly bombarded with choices – and it's stressing us out

  5. brexit

    The Brexit blame game: it won't get us anywhere

  6. gender

    The BBC and the Tower of Babel

  7. chance-the-rapper

    Chance the Rapper on Ellen DeGeneres Show: 'Jesus is why I give back'