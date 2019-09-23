VeggieTales creator Phil Vischer launches new Bible for children

"VeggieTales" creator Phil Vischer has released a new children's Bible aimed at helping kids better understand the Bible and how it applies to their lives.

Titled the Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids: The Gospel in 52 Five-Minute Bible Stories, it was released earlier this month through JellyTelly Press.

In an announcement video posted to Twitter on Sept. 10, Vischer explained that he was releasing the children's Bible to help young people be more interested in the Good Book.

"When we teach kids the Bible, either we do one of two things: we hand them a whole full text Bible and they drown, they never make it past Leviticus, or we give them things that are so abbreviated, they're just little snapshots of Bible stories, that don't have the connective tissue that makes the Bible one cohesive story," said Vischer.

"Kids want to be part of a big story. That's why we love Star Wars, it's why we love Lord of the Rings. It's why they love Harry Potter. They want to be part of a big story."

Vischer said that he believed all too often people teaching kids the Bible "cut it up into little pieces," leading children to "never find themselves in the macro-story."

"The Laugh and Learn Bible walks your kids all the way through the Bible. 52 Bible stories starting with creation, ending with the New Heaven and the New Earth," he continued.

"Five-minute reads for parents and kids together. You can learn the Bible together with your kids. And the Laugh and Learn Bible can help you do that."

In April, the Trinity Broadcasting Network and Big Idea Content Group announced at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention that they were relaunching "VeggieTales."

The new episodes will involve Vischer and co-creator Mike Nawrocki reprising their roles as the voices of Bob the Tomato and Larry the Cucumber. It is slated to be released this fall.

"TBN is excited to partner with Big Idea Content Group to bring new life to a much-loved children's brand," said Tom Newman, who oversees Development and Production at TBN in a statement released in April.

"These all new episodes will re-introduce VeggieTales to existing fans and remind new ones the importance of presenting biblical values through high-quality children's entertainment."

