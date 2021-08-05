Vaccination poll reveals secular-spiritual divide

A new study on vaccine uptake has found differences in attitude between Christians and those with no religion.

The study by Ryan Burge, professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University, was based on an analysis of a May 11 survey by Data for Progress.

His analysis revealed a stark divide between religious and non-religious Americans, according to a report by Religion Unplugged.

At the time of the poll, nearly three quarters (70%) of non-evangelical Protestants had received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Following behind them were evangelical Christians (62%).

But religious "nones" were well below in vaccine take-up, with less than half (47%) saying they had received their first dose.

"Those without any religious affiliation were the least likely to have received at least one dose of any Covid-19 vaccine," said Burge.

Burge's figures show a higher degree of support for the vaccine than a separate study by Pew Research Center two months prior, which found that just over half (54%) of white evangelicals were "definitely or probably" planning to get vaccinated or had already received their first dose.

They were the least interested out of the groups surveyed in the March poll, which found much stronger support among black Americans (64%), Catholics (77%), and religious "nones" (71%).

The US is grappling with another wave as the Delta variant drives up Covid rates, with 112,000 new cases on Wednesday.

Some observers have blamed the fourth wave on anti-vaxxers.