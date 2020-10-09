Trump says Covid diagnosis was a 'blessing from God'

Jennifer Lee

Donald Trump is calling his coronavirus infection a "blessing from God" after making his return to the Oval Office. 

He spent three nights in hospital but was back in the White House by Tuesday morning, where he has been continuing his recovery.

A memo from the White House on Thursday night announced that the President had completed his course of therapy and been given the green light to return to public engagements from Saturday, just over a week after he was diagnosed. 

Trump has been using videos to update his social media followers on his recovery.  In one video posted to Twitter after his return to the Oval Office, he said he was feeling "great".

"I think this was a blessing from God, that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it. It was my suggestion," he said. 

At least 20 of Trump's inner circle and White House staffers have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the last week or so. 

They include First Lady Melania Trump, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and adviser Stephen Miller. 

Pastor Greg Laurie is among the people who may have caught Covid-19 at a recent Rose Garden event at the White House. 

Laure said on Thursday that he was "feeling good". 

