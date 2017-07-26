Three women arrested for gang raping a pastor in Zimbabwe say they were 'just playing around'

x

Three women all in their twenties have been accused of gang raping a pastor in Zimbabwe.

Sandra Ncube, 21, Riamuhetsi Mlauzi, 23, and Mongiwe Mpofu, 25, appeared in court in Bulawayo where they denied raping the unnamed pastor but admitted to an indecent assault charge, according to the Chronicle.

According to the report, the pastor had gone to their house to demand money they allegedly owed him. When he entered the house, he says the three women forced him onto a bed and proceeded to undress and assault him.

Prosecutor Mr Petros Shoko said one of the women sat on his chest while another held his legs together.

Ncube was the only one out of the three who had intercourse with the pastor against his will, Mr Shoko told the court.

She took to the stand during the court hearing and told the judge: 'We were just playing around Your Worship. I did not think that he would take it seriously.'

Mlauzi claimed in court that the pastor had previously walked in on her bathing and that she wanted to 'fix' this.

'He always walks in on me bathing and claims to be unmoved as a man of God. I just wanted to see if he was going to be aroused or not,' she said.

'I did not plan to execute the whole rape thing Your Worship.'

Mpofu claimed she 'was not part of it' but admitted bringing condoms into the room.

The rape is alleged to have happened on July 14.

The pastor's identity is being protected during the proceedings but Mr Shoko said he pastors a church in the Cowdray Park area, the same suburb where the three women live.

They have been remanded in custody until August 7 when a full trial will commence.

According to the Daily Mail, a medical examination was carried out on the complainant at Mpilo Central Hospital and a report is being prepared for the magistrates.