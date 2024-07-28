Three members of beloved gospel group die in plane crash

The Nelons, a popular family gospel group, has been struck by tragedy after the death of three of its members in a plane crash.

Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, and their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler were killed in the crash while taking a flight to perform on a cruise ship.

The crash also claimed the lives of Nelon Kistler's husband, Nathan Kistler, the band's assistant, Melodi Hodges, pilot Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa.

They were on their way to Seattle where they were to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska, hosted by gospel veterans Bill and Gloria Gaither.

The fourth member of The Nelons and the Clarks' youngest daughter, Autumn Nelon Streetman, was not on the plane at the time.

She had travelled to Seattle on a different flight with her husband Jamie Streetman, and received the devastating news upon landing.

She said in a statement, "Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark.

"We appreciate your continued prayers, love, and support as we navigate the coming days."

Gaither Music Group said: "One of the best loved Gospel music families in America, The Nelons were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash on Friday afternoon on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska."

It added: "Autumn, Jason and Kelly's youngest daughter, and her husband, Jamie Streetman were not on the plane and arrived safely into Seattle and were notified of the accident.

"They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered with Bill and Gloria Gaither to pray, sing and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise."

The Pilatus PC-12/47E aircraft came down just north of the town of Gillette, in Campbell County, Wyoming, around 1pm local time on Friday, sparking a wildfire. An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

The Nelons were founded in 1977 by the late Rex Nelon, Kelly Nelon Clark's father. They were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016.