Thousands attend March for Life in London

Staff writer

The 2024 March for Life UK was held in London.(Photo: March for Life UK)

Thousands of people gathered in central London Saturday to take part in the annual March for Life UK.

The march processed from the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster to Parliament Square.

It was joined by Christians of different denominations, with Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox church services taking place in the morning.

This year's theme was 'Abortion isn't Healthcare' and guest speakers included ethicist Dr Calum Miller, fertility specialist Ira Winter, ex-abortionist Dr Haywood Robinson, and pro-life campaigner Dawn McEvoy, of the Evangelical Alliance Northern Ireland and Both Lives Matter.

"Pro-choice, that's a lie. Babies never choose to die," Haywood chanted from the stage in Parliament Square.

"As a retired family physician who practised medicine for forty years, I know what real healthcare is and I assure you, abortion - the killing of our children - is not healthcare," he said.

Joining the march was the Catholic Church's lead bishop on life issues, Bishop John Sherrington, who said he was there "to encourage and support all those many people across our countries who are passionate about the gift of life and want legislation that respects that gift".

Also joining the march was Patrick Regan King, pro-life advocate and pastor of The Angel Church in London, who said that pro-life remains a 'taboo' subject in parts of the evangelical church.

"People don't want to talk about it, they don't want to deal with it honestly from the pulpit - or only in very broad, vague terms. But the power of redemption is recognising abortion for what it is, recognising the sin that it is against God, but also recognising that there's freedom," he said.

Most Read

  1. enoch-burke

    Irish teacher at centre of transgender row imprisoned again

  2. big-ben

    Government ban on Islamophobia could prevent gospel proclamation

  3. nigeria

    Nearly 17,000 Christians killed in Nigeria in last four years - report

  4. church

    What the Bible says about being religious

  5. the-angel-church-in-islington

    Woman arrested after allegedly screaming 'I am here to kill the God of the Jews' inside London church

  6. donald-trump

    Trump discusses inevitability of death, says he wants religious revival in US

More News

  1. scottish-parliament

    SNP's abortion plans 'deeply disturbing'

  2. big-ben

    Government ban on Islamophobia would prevent gospel proclamation

  3. young-people

    The nation's betrayal of our young

  4. church

    What the Bible says about being religious

  5. nigeria

    Nearly 17,000 Christians killed in Nigeria in last four years - report

  6. ken-and-jocelyn-elliott

    Missionary held hostage by Al-Qaeda for seven years says 'God was always there'