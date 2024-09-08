Thousands attend March for Life in London

Thousands of people gathered in central London Saturday to take part in the annual March for Life UK.

The march processed from the Emmanuel Centre in Westminster to Parliament Square.

It was joined by Christians of different denominations, with Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox church services taking place in the morning.

This year's theme was 'Abortion isn't Healthcare' and guest speakers included ethicist Dr Calum Miller, fertility specialist Ira Winter, ex-abortionist Dr Haywood Robinson, and pro-life campaigner Dawn McEvoy, of the Evangelical Alliance Northern Ireland and Both Lives Matter.

"Pro-choice, that's a lie. Babies never choose to die," Haywood chanted from the stage in Parliament Square.

"As a retired family physician who practised medicine for forty years, I know what real healthcare is and I assure you, abortion - the killing of our children - is not healthcare," he said.

Joining the march was the Catholic Church's lead bishop on life issues, Bishop John Sherrington, who said he was there "to encourage and support all those many people across our countries who are passionate about the gift of life and want legislation that respects that gift".

Also joining the march was Patrick Regan King, pro-life advocate and pastor of The Angel Church in London, who said that pro-life remains a 'taboo' subject in parts of the evangelical church.

"People don't want to talk about it, they don't want to deal with it honestly from the pulpit - or only in very broad, vague terms. But the power of redemption is recognising abortion for what it is, recognising the sin that it is against God, but also recognising that there's freedom," he said.