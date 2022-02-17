Things are only getting 'worse' for Pakistan's Christians after young man killed

A 25-year-old man was killed in Pakistan after being set upon by a mob of extremists, human rights groups have said.

Pervez Masih, a married game shop owner, died as a result of injuries sustained in the attack in Lahore on Monday.

An incident report filed by his uncle said that he had been targeted by a mob of around 200 people.

Locals told the Centre for Legal Aid, Assistance and Settlement (CLAAS), a Christian charity supporting Pakistani Christians, that his death followed an attack on his brother the previous day.

They said the attack on his brother had been reported to the police and that Masih's death could have been prevented if the police had heeded their appeals for protection.

They also said that although police had reached the scene of the attack on Masih, officers were unable to stop his death.

Local human rights activist Samson Salamat said the attack had sent the message that Christians in Pakistan "are nothing".

"They can kill us any time, even in the presence of police," he said.

According to human rights group International Christian Concern (ICC), police claimed they were stretched thin because they had to cover the Pakistan Super League cricket matches.

ICC said the police response highlighted "how inconsequential violence against Christians is in Pakistan".

It warned of increasingly violent persecution against Christians in the country after two pastors were recently attacked by unknown assailants on a motorbike as they returned from a church service. One of the pastors was killed instantly, while the other was treated for gunshot wounds.

ICC said Pakistan was failing to protect minority faith groups.

"The situation continues to get worse for Christians living in the country," it said.

"In recent years, there has been a surge in attacks on minorities and their places of worship."