'The Originals' season 5 news: Nina Dobrev addresses potential appearance

When The CW confirmed Candice King's special appearance in the fifth and final season of "The Originals," many wondered whether Nina Dobrev would also make a cameo. Now, she is shedding some light on the matter.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dobrev said she is busy with other projects right now. Hence, she will not reprise her role as Elena Gilbert in "The Originals" season 5.

"We literally just wrapped a few months ago," the 28-year-old Bulgarian-Canadian actress continued. "I doubt that would be in the books for me. But, yeah, no, I've been so busy with all kinds of other things going on right now that I don't know that I'd be able to sign on."

After six seasons, Dobrev left the hit supernatural television series in 2015. She came back to record a voice-over for the seventh season finale and a made a brief appearance in the series finale. In "I Was Feeling Epic," her character is awoken and ends up choosing Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder).

"I'm thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended — with Nina back to help us say goodbye," showrunner Julie Plec said in a statement at the time.

Writer Kevin Williamson added, "I'm so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!"

Nonetheless, fans can catch Dobrev next in "Flatliners," an upcoming psychological horror film directed by Niels Arden Oplev. She will star opposite Ellen Page and will assume the role an overachiever student named Marlo.

"Flatliners" follows five medical students who want to discover what lies beyond death. Hence, they decide to conduct surreptitious experiments that will produce near-death experiences.

The film, which also stars Diego Luna, Kiersey Clemons, James Norton, Kiefer Sutherland, Beau Mirchoff and Charlotte McKinney, is set to be released on Friday, Sept. 29.