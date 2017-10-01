'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' news: Three new mods for Link

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" promotional photo Nintendo/Zelda

Nintendo's breakaway hit "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' has received positive reviews from players old and new. With the action-adventure game running smoothly on PCs, new mods for the hero Link are now playable.

Designed by WilianZilv, one of the new mods transforms the game's hero into "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" main man, Carl Johnson. Another skin turns him into Steve from "Minecraft." Meanwhile, the third mod allows the hero of Hyrule to wear a cap from "Mario Odyssey."

Transforming into "Grand Theft Auto's" CJ will not let Link wear any kind of armor. CJ's fan-favorite get-up of muscle shirt and baggy jeans will be seen running around the magical land.

WilianZilv said in his Patreon account that putting Steve as an addition to other games was pretty fun to make. While the mod for the Mario Odyssey was hard to develop but enjoyable.

The latest title of the series released for PC, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" runs nicely on emulators as most gamers have found out.

Metacritic lists the Nintendo game at number one, and called it one of the greatest video games of all time. In this iteration, however, gameplay and mechanics are different from those of the previous versions. The title now features an open-world setting, with the visuals at high definition and impressive voice acting.

Back in 2013, the game was announced for a 2015 release that would be exclusive for Nintendo Wii U users. It was delayed for two years so that the game and the gaming company as well as the new console-slash-handheld Switch will be getting the best responses from fans and critics alike.

"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" has sold four million copies worldwide.