The difference between the bride of Kanye West and the bride of Jesus Christ

In 2019, Pastor Joel Osteen of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, hosted rapper, Kanye West on stage at one of his weekend services, so Kanye could declare himself "the greatest artist that God has ever created". Kayne went on to tell Pastor Joel and his church audience of tens of thousands and many more watching the broadcast, "God Himself speaks directly through me."

Kayne went on to say, "All of that arrogance and confidence and cockiness that y'all see me use before, God is now using for Him." Pastor Joel Osteen gave Kayne a platform to declare His "greatness".

Here is the sad reality of "reality television church": we have concluded it is about us! Kayne told the congregation that day that he has a stream of consciousness with God Himself, and "I would like everybody to be completely silent so I can let God flow through me as I speak to you guys today". Kayne went on to talk about strip clubs and how they are doing sex trafficking because at the end of the night the manager asks, "How much traffic did we get?"

Fast forward to the Grammys red carpet that we saw just a few days ago, when Kayne brought his wife Bianca Censori. The 30-year-old walked the red carpet of the 67th Grammy Awards in a "naked dress" alongside Kanye, proudly showing off her bold fashion choice to the world. Footage shows Kayne walking his wife out for the world to see and then indicating to her it is time to remove her coat. She then proceeds to expose herself to the entire world. He stands there while the world consumes his wife's radiance at her expense.

Strangely enough, the nation of Israel, had sunk to a similar low during the time of Ezekiel. Israel, the bride of God, had been exploited by the leaders of Israel like Kayne exploited his wife on the red carpet at the Grammys. The bride of God, because of her leadership, had lost any sense of self-worth and value. Ezekiel the prophet on God's behalf declared in Ezekiel 16:2, "Confront Jerusalem with her detestable sins. Give her this message from the Sovereign Lord. You thought your fame and beauty were your own. You used the lovely things I gave you to make shrines for idols, where you played the prostitute."

Then God said to Israel in Ezekiel 16:33, "Prostitutes charge for their services—but not you! You give gifts to your lovers, bribing them to come and have sex with you. So you are the opposite of other prostitutes. You pay your lovers instead of them paying you."

Kayne didn't turn his bride into a prostitute, because she didn't get paid; he made her worse than a prostitute. He advertised her body to the world for free. No man of God would ever do this. No man of God would ever cheapen his wife to be a prostitute, and certainly not to become one without pay for the world to consume her radiance and her beauty. The Enemy stole Bianca's dignity, radiance, self-worth and beauty on February 2, 2025, and Kayne as "the spiritual leader" of their marriage was the vehicle that not only allowed it but partnered with the Enemy to make it happen.

How does God intend for husbands to treat their brides? Ephesians 5:25 says, "Husbands are to love their brides like Christ loves His bride, the Church." How did Jesus love his bride, the Church? Ephesians 5:25 says, "He gave up his life for her to make her holy and clean, washed by the cleansing of God's word." Jesus did this so that he could present the Church, his bride, as glorious without a spot or wrinkle or any other blemish so that she can be holy and without fault.

Kayne exploited his wife and trafficked her like a manager of a strip club but asked her to work for free like the leaders of Israel did in Ezekiel's day. How sad!

Pastor Joel Osteen's choice to put Kayne on stage was, it seems, to exploit him, like Kayne exploited his wife. If it makes dollars for them, it must make sense to exploit others. This grieves the heart of God. This shows just how broken and sick the American Church is today. It would be good for Pastor Joel Osteen, who is one of probably the most well-known pastors in the world to stand up and say, "Kayne, this is wrong. You shouldn't have done this." But I doubt Pastor Joel will have the courage or conviction to do so, which is a sad commentary on the sickness of the American Church and the leadership that nationally and internationally represents millions and millions of Christians who are a part of the body of Christ, His Bride.

While Kayne's bride exposed herself to the world, Kayne stood there fully clothed standing at a distance with sunglasses on motioning for his handler to pick up the fur coat she shed so the world could get unobstructed pictures of his wife's exposed body. Ephesians tells us that husbands ought to love their wives as their own body. For a husband who loves his wife shows love for himself. Kayne's actions suggest he has no respect or love for himself, sadly.

Husbands, Jesus expects you to protect the dignity, self-worth, radiance, and value of your wife like He does the Church.

Pastors, Jesus expects us to protect His bride, the Church. He expects us to lead her and love her, and not to exploit her for our own gain or self-satisfaction.

What is the difference between the bride of Kayne West and the Bride of Jesus? Hopefully, it is you and me. Husbands, rise up and protect the purity of your bride. Pastors rise up and protect the purity of Jesus' Bride, the Church.

If pastors will protect Jesus' bride, the Church, and husbands will protect their brides, this world will radically change for the glory of Jesus and the good of all.