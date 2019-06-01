The Salvation Army encourages more people to give volunteering a go

The Salvation Army is encouraging people from all walks of life to consider giving just a few hours of their time for the benefit of their community.

The invitation comes at the start of Volunteer's Week today and follows new research from nfpSynergy showing that the numbers of young people aged 16 to 24 who are volunteering increased from 17 per cent in February 2008 to 38 per cent in November 2018.

Salvation Army runs a range of community services, including soup kitchens, befriending, bereavement support and homeless shelters.

It is supported by an army of 12,000 volunteers across the country.

Claire Bonham, Volunteer Development Manager at The Salvation Army, said they were the "vital backbone" of the outreach and community work taking place.

"When people come to us in desperate need we help them overcome their problems and get their lives heading in the right direction. We do this by giving them unconditional love and support and by offering a range of specialist services run by trained officers, staff and volunteers," she said.

"It's when they are at their lowest ebb that people turn to The Salvation Army and very often we can help them when no one else can. We are a 'safety net' for people who fall through the gaps in society and our volunteers are absolutely vital to help us in this work."

Katherine Riley, 21, is studying pharmacology at the University of Bristol, and volunteers as a first responder with The Salvation Army's modern slavery unit in her spare time.

She took part in an intensive training day prior to taking on the role, which sees her complete the initial assessment of possible victims of slavery.

It means that these vulnerable individuals can be officially recognised and receive support from The Salvation Army, which holds a contract with the UK Government for the support of adult victims of modern day slavery.

"So many people don't realise that human trafficking is prevalent in this country. I didn't realise and it is just not acceptable that people are living as slaves," says Katherine, who is a member of The Salvation Army's Bristol Citadel Church.

"Being a First Responder has increased my knowledge of this crime. You learn so much about [the people you are interviewing], and their lives.

"It is nice that you see them when they are coming out of it and are hopefully better for that. It makes me realise how lucky I am to have a family who loves me and makes me realise how privileged I am."

Claire added: "We see every day how much our 12,000 volunteers are gaining from giving their time to help others. Often people are looking for a way to give back to the community they live in but we would encourage everyone to consider volunteering to see how it might improve their own wellbeing and positivity.

"Every volunteer comes with skills, talents and experiences that contribute to the work of The Salvation Army, whatever their background."

To find out more about volunteering with The Salvation Army, visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/volunteer-for-us