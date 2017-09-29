'Teen Titans Go' movie scheduled for July 2018 premiere

Cyborg, Beast Boy, Robin, Raven and Starfire star in Cartoon Network and DC Comics' "Teen Titans Go!" YouTube/CartoonNetwork

The "Teen Titans Go!" feature film has received a go signal of its own. Based on the popular animated series, "Teen Titans Go!" will debut in theaters on July 27, 2018, replacing an untitled animated film that Warner Bros. previously slated for June 2018.

No less than Greg Cipes, the voice actor for Beast Boy, confirmed the date of the "Teen Titans Go!" feature film's premiere.

"I'm Dreaming awake! Our Teen Titans Go! feature film is headed to the big screen July 27, 2018! #teentitansgo," he wrote on Twitter.

The movie, together with the series, is based on the popular DC comics team whose core members include Robin, Cyborg, Raven, Beast Boy and Starfire.

"Teen Titans Go!" has been airing on Cartoon Network since 2013, and is close to its 200-episode milestone.

The series is a spin-off of the "Teen Titan" series, which began airing in 2003. "Teen Titans Go!" is a comedy series that has a different art style than its preceding TV show, having adapted a chibi-like art style.

While there is no news yet as to the film's plot and whether or not it will adapt the "Teen Titans Go!" art style, fans can look forward to the thought of an upcoming "Teen Titans" live-action series, which is set to premiere on DC's new digital streaming service in 2018.

DC Comics is also producing "Batman: Gotham by Gaslight" and "Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay" as part of the company's long-term plan of producing direct-to-home-video animated feature films.

The "Teen Titans Go!" series features voice actors Tara Strong as Raven, Khary Payton as Cyborg, Scott Menville as Robin and Hynden Walch's Starfire alongside Cipes.

The TV series synopsis reads, "Superhero roommates Robin, Cyborg, Starfire, Raven and Beast Boy love saving the day, but what happens when they're done fighting crime?"