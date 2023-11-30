Strong families and strong faith make a strong America, says Pence

Former US Vice-President Mike Pence wants Americans to get back round the dinner table and make their families a priority.

This is the key message in his new book, Go Home for Dinner: Advice on How Faith Makes a Family and Family Makes a Life, which was co-authored with his daughter, Charlotte Pence Bond.

Talking to The Christian Post about the book, he said strong families were vital for the future of the country.

"The wellspring of our nation's strength has always been the faith of the American people and American families. And when our faith is strong, when our families are strong, America is strong," he said.

Pence was formerly governor of Indiana and served as US Vice President in the Trump administration from 2017 until 2021.

He shared how throughout his political career, strong family bonds remained a priority for him and he made a commitment to be home every night with his wife, Karen, and their three children.

His suggestion is that if people really want to fix the country's problems, they can start by making sure their own house is in order.

"When I think about the concern that tens of millions of Americans have for the future of this country, I want to encourage people: focus on your own, make your family a priority," he said.

"I hold the view that faith makes a family, and family makes a life. And in these busy days, I hope they go home for dinner.

"The encouragement and the stories in this book hopefully make people smile, but also may also make them think about their own corner of the world and being there for their spouse and for their children in new and renewed ways."

He added, "We will strengthen America by strengthening families and faith."