'Star Trek: Discovery' release date, plot news: Premiere receives great reviews

A promotional image for "Star Trek: Discovery." Facebook/StarTrekCBS

"Star Trek: Discovery" is about to premiere and fans of the original sci-fi series have a lot of expectations before it even comes out. A premiere of the show was shown exclusively in Hollywood where a few fans got to see it prior to its official launch date.

According to Nerdist, those who were able to see the exclusive premiere were not disappointed. They were allowed to tweet their experiences and so far, the viewers were satisfied and even amazed by what they saw.

Radio Times noted that the return of one the most popular sci-fi shows on TV in the '90s looks like it will be a hit. It took 10 years for the developers of the show to make it happen and hopefully, they will reap something good from it.

CBS and its staff have been hard at work in keeping the storyline a secret and so far, even with the premiere being seen by some people already, no spoilers have been spotted anywhere.

It is indeed intriguing but "Star Trek" novelist David Mack, who helped develop the series' story, said that there's just too much to spoil. Either way, fans will just have to trust that the show was not created in poor quality and that the cast and crew have worked so hard to meet the viewers' expectation of greatness.

Mack explained on Twitter, "The show didn't embargo reviews because they're afraid or ashamed... The team at @startrekcbs is just trying to contain the inevitable spoilers for as long as they can, so you can SHARE THEIR WONDER."

Mack also encouraged fans and even potential haters to stop predicting that it is going to be a miss instead of a hit.

Catch the season premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.