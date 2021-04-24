Small group participation has fallen during the pandemic

Jennifer Lee

(Photo: Unsplash/Sarah Noltner)

US churchgoers are less likely to be involved in a small group now than before the pandemic, new data from Lifeway Research has shown.

Small group participation is seen in many churches as an important activity in personal discipleship and spiritual development. 

The Lifeway study of 1,000 American Protestant churchgoers found that the pandemic impacted small group participation. 

In January 2020, before the pandemic reached the US, 52% of churchgoers said they were a participant in a small group. 

But in January 2021, only 37% said the same. This is despite nearly three-quarters (71%) of those surveyed saying their church communicates the importance of being involved in one.

Over a quarter (29%) of those not participating by January 2021 said it was because their church was not offering any small group. A third (34%) said they were not involved even though their church was offering one. 

In terms of age, young adults aged 18 to 29 were the most likely to say they were involved in a small group before the pandemic (68%). Those aged 65 and above were the most likely to say they did not participate in a small group prior to Covid-19.  

There were clear differences along racial lines, with African Americans (62%) far more likely than white churchgoers (48%) to say they were participants in a small group before the pandemic struck. 

Most Read

  1. mao-zedong

    Religious persecution in China intensified during the pandemic - report

  2. london-bridge-terrorist-attack-29-november-2019

    Prison chaplain was 'conned' into thinking London Bridge terror attacker felt remorse

  3. sun

    New Life: resurrection, restoration and hope in Jewish and Christian faith

  4. church

    Former Archbishop's aide faces questions over church property sale

  5. church-of-england

    Church of England chastised over 'decades of inaction' on racism

  6. justin-welby-stephen-cottrell

    Welby 'horrified' by use of non-disclosure agreements in racism cases

  7. church

    Churches must engage in 'difficult conversation' about racial and ethnic injustice - report

More News

  1. european-super-league

    Why Christians should care about a European Super League

  2. tom-jones

    Sir Tom Jones says God saved him when he got into trouble swimming off Mexico

  3. newspaper

    Both the local and national press could do better on religion coverage

  4. teenagers

    Significant minority of young people never attend a religious service - poll

  5. maggie-mccoll

    A worldwide injection of hope

  6. muslims

    How can we reach out to our Muslim neighbours at Ramadan?