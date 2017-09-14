'Shameless' season 8 spoilers: Fiona's secret meth stash discovered by Frank

A promotional image for "Shameless" on Showtime Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime

The hit comedy-drama TV series "Shameless" is set to return on everyone's screens for its eighth season on Nov. 5, and fans cannot wait to see how Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) and his kids will embark on new adventures yet again to try and survive their hilarious, messy lives.

In a recent promo teaser, it looks like the Gallagher family, Kev (Steve Howey), Veronica (Shanola Hampton), and Svetlana (Isidora Goreshter) are bent on digging an unknown grave. Many think this is the grave of Monica (Chloe Webb), who died in the last season. It is very intriguing, since it is the place where Fiona (Emmy Rossum) stashed her share of meth crystals. If the Gallagher bunch are digging Monica's grave, then it means they have discovered Fiona's hidden meth stash.

Last season, it was revealed that in her death, Monica left each of her family members a bag of meth crystals that cost over $10,000. It is a lot of money, but everyone knows Frank tends to be irresponsible when it comes to financial management, so it is easy to surmise that he is broke yet again and the answer to his financial troubles lies in the grave of Monica. How will Fiona react to this?

Fans will also get to see a new side of Frank in the new installment, as he continues to wreck his life away and tries to blame other factors in his life besides himself. In a more detailed scoop on what viewers can expect from Frank in season 4, executive producer Nancy Pimental said: "Once he smokes through all of his meth, he realizes that Monica was the source of all of his problems and his bad parenting ... He basically pushed the pause button on his life and who he was supposed to be when he met her."

Meanwhile, rumors tout that Mickey (Noel Fisher) is going to come back in season 8. What could this mean for the Gallagher family? Is Ian (Cameron Monaghan) going to get caught by the police?

Catch the "Shameless" season 8 premiere on Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.